Local News Summary of February, 22nd

Government grants almost one million francs for electric taxis in Basel-Stadt

The government announced on Tuesday that it will support electric-taxis in Basel-Stadt with a grant of 940,000 Swiss francs from the energy fund.

The goal of the three-year support programme: Out of the 400 to 500 taxis in Basel, around a quarter should in the future run on electric energy, according to the Office for Environment and Energy (AUE). Taxi drivers are to receive a contribution towards buying an electric vehicle and they will also be given vouchers for charging the vehicle.

The governmental support is due to start on 6 April with an information event for taxi drivers, the AUE said in a statement. As part of a pilot project which started last year, specific parking spaces in the blue zone of Basel-Stadt will be fitted with charging stations for electric vehicles. If required, charging stations at taxi ranks are also possible later.

Six-month conditional prison sentence for Baselland IS supporter

The Federal Prosecution has sentenced an IS supporter from the canton of Baselland to six months in conditional imprisonment. The man had numerous violent images videos on his mobile devices which he also circulated on the Internet.

The pictures and videos show people being tortured, shot or hanged. The authorities also found IS propaganda material on the mobile devices, the “Berner Zeitung” reported on Tuesday.

The Federal Prosecution Service has confirmed that the man has been sentenced. A court order revealed that pornographic material and an illegal gas gun were found during a search of the man’s home in December 2015.

It also revealed that the man supported an illegal organisation (both according to Al Qaida and IS law) between September 2014 and 18 April 2015. The severity of support is “barely but still mild”, the Federal Prosecution stated.

When asked for reasons for his supporting these illegal organisations, the man said that he “loved” combat scenes and that he would like to die as a fighter on the battlefield. The people executed in the videos are “filthy murderers”, and they should “suffer and perish” in a “gruesome death”, the IS sympathiser purportedly said during a police interview.

The court order also revealed that the intelligence agency of the Federal Government provided a hint that the man had both ‘liked’ and written positive comments under many propagandistic videos and pictures on YouTube and Google+.

Eglisee public pool to remain closed during 2017 season

The main public pool at the Eglisee swimming park in Basel will remain closed for the entire season 2017 due to renovation and construction works. However, the sunbathing area as well as the paddling pool will be open.

In November 2015, The Grand Council authorised the construction of an airdome as well as the renovation of the refrigeration plant at Eglisee. The construction works began in autumn last year and will continue until autumn 2017. Because of the extensive renovation works, the main public pool (family and swimmers pool) will remain closed for the entire 2017 season. The women’s pool will be open, however, as barfi.ch already reported in August 2016.

The wishes and concerns of the public were discussed at a well-attended information event on 24 November last year at the Eglisee restaurant. The Office for Sports respects the wishes of the public insofar as that it allows the sunbathing area - including the restaurant and the paddling pool - to remain open during the renovation works, from 9am to 8pm – with free entry. The temporary entrance to the park area will be at Fasanenstrasse for the duration of the renovation.

The Office for Sports cannot however grant a wish that the women’s pool (unaffected by the works) would be temporarily be open for men. The new rules introduced in 2016 for the women’s pool have proved successful, it was stated. The pool is the only one of its kind in the region. A rule modification for one season is therefore not reasonable. The women’s pool therefore remains exclusively for the use of women aged 16 and above, and will be open from 13 May to 10 September 2017.

Currently, the preliminary works for the new water/glycol refrigeration plant are underway in the tribune building. After the conclusion of the execution plans this February, the new refrigeration plant will be installed in summer. The ground slabs on both sides of the main pool are to be removed and the underground soil will be sealed to protect the public water supply between March and August 2017. At the same time, the fixation points for the airdome will be set in concrete.

The airdome is planned to take up its service above the swimmer’s pool in Eglisee this autumn. The swimming club of both Basels is operating the airdome on behalf of the Office for Sports. Two lanes of the new swimming hall, with a 50-metre pool, are available for public lane swimming.