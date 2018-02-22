Local News Summary of February, 22nd

Seibi polar bear was on tour again

Drum major Thomas Giudici is happy that the polar bear is back. Yesterday afternoon he picked up the famous mask and costume at the barfi.ch office in Gerbergässlein. A story about pig’s ears and taxi journeys.

Mystery still surrounds the story of the missing polar bear costume. What is known for certain is that it disappeared on Monday night. It was only following a brief rest-stop during the Morgestraich, when the Seibi-clique realized that the oversized mask and costume, belonging to the drum major, were gone.

Thomas Giudici said that, as a consultant, he is used to solving problems. So he picked up the pig mask, which has a special reputation in the Seibi-clique, and jumped in a taxi. Those who think this solved the problem would be sadly mistaken. During the taxi journey, one of the pig’s ears broke off and the drum major’s glasses were misted up. So Thomas Giudici jumped in another taxi to go home and put his contact lenses in. At the same time, members of his clique began looking for the polar bear on Facebook. On Tuesday, a barfi.ch reader reported having seen the bear on a balcony in Gundeli. Two reporters raced to the area to free the polar bear and hand it back to the clique. For Thomas Giudici, the missing mask is not dramatic: “It’s only a mask,” he said. “But it was great to see that the missing polar bear brought the Fasnacht world together.”

The sudden fame of the polar bear should not distract from Fasnacht, said the drum major. The intermediary bear-keepers in Gundeli said they took the mask home because it was “beautiful” and shouldn’t be left lying around. Yesterday afternoon, Mr Giudici was happy to put the heavy thing over his head again. He had his rugby equipment with him, which he said helps him to wear it. And the clique didn’t forget about a reward: It gave barfi.ch a giant honorary Fasnachts badge so that the barfi team can feel like proud Seibi auxiliary drum majors until the Ändstreich.

Police happy with Fasnacht Tuesday

According to the emergency services, this year’s Fasnacht Tuesday was a positive event. Thousands of families attended the children’s Fasnacht during the day, while in the evening thousands of adults enjoyed the concerts given by the scary-looking and talented brass bands (Gugge), and admired the “Schyssdräggzigli” and the fantastic lanterns on the Münsterplatz.

Once again, the “badge for children”, which had been distributed for free at police stations, proved to be a useful strategy in reuniting families. Several lost children were brought back to their parents or guardians, thanks to the badge. Nine children were taken to the police station and looked after by a carer at a police station for a while until their parents could be contacted.

On Tuesday daytime and overnight, a total of five thefts were reported to the police. They were also called to break up several arguments. In almost every situation they were able to calm down those involved. There was an unpleasant exception in Ochsengasse on Wednesday morning where a group of police officers was attacked by drunk people. Thanks to backup from other officers, the situation was quickly resolved.

The ambulance services were called thirteen times to Fasnacht-related emergencies. The calls were mostly due to people drinking too much alcohol, falling over, or experiencing medical problems.

Soon: live music at tibits restaurant in Basel

In March and April, tibits will bring live music to their restaurants in Basel, Bern, St. Gallen, and Zurich. The event-series “Musik mit Biss” will be combined with a vegetarian buffet à discretion.

After launching the event-series «Musik mit Biss» in Zurich last year, tibits is extending the series to Basel and other Swiss cities. In March and April, tibits will bring three Swiss newcomers to the stage: the blues rock duo Herzmüller Experience, the soul singer Newbridge, and the quartet 2Forsoul will play two unplugged sets. Tibits will combine the concerts with a vegetarian buffet.

You can find more information about the events and the ticket sales here