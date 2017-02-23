Local News Summary of February, 23rd

Basel Zoo: The storks are back

Just in time for the change in seasons, the storks have started to return from their winter holiday in the south. At the moment they are busy finding material for their nest and their clattering can be heard from the highest trees in the Basel Zoo. „Lenny“, the stork equipped with a satellite tracking device, or ‘sender’, has returned safely and has started to build its nest.

The white stork arrived in Basel on 20 February, three weeks after beginning the long journey home from the south of Spain. As soon as he arrived at the zoo he started to fight for a nest near the duck pond. It seems that he has already found a partner. Lenny successfully raised children in the past.

One stork after the other has arrived at the zoo over the last few days. The first to arrive were those which spent the winter nearby – not all storks migrate to the south. But as Lenny‘s example shows, the storks are making their way home. The warm weather attracts them and every little branch on the ground is collected to build a nest.

Flying for research

Lenny is equipped with a satellite ‘sender’ – just like many storks from the zoo were before him. The device is stored in a little „backpack“ on his back, which allows researchers to observe his journey to and from Basel. The storks even have a Facebook page. On the „Amelios“ page (named after the first stork to be equipped with the sender six years ago), the zoo reports about the long journeys of these great flying artists. To coincide with the return of the storks the zoo has started a competition. Pictures and YouTube-videos of the birds can be sent in via www.zoobasel.ch/amelios.

With the help of the senders, the „Storch Schweiz“ society wants to analyse the changing migratory patterns of the white storks. Not many fly as far away as West Africa these days, with most ending their autumn flight in Spain. There they find food on rice fields and on landfill sites. Unfortunately there is a high danger of them being injured or poisoned. This should change in the near future as EU guidelines reduce the amount of landfill sites in the next few years. Food scraps will instead be composted or burnt in the future. How this will change the flight behaviour of the storks remains unclear.

Changing story

In Basel, storks circling in the air are almost as normal a sight as it was in the 19th century. Many people are not aware that this was not that long ago. Since its foundation in 1874 the zoo has been taking care of storks. Back then, however, nobody could predict that the popular bird would one day become extinct in Switzerland. The many storks breeding today in Switzerland stem from a resettling project in 1950. Those involved in the so-called „project-storks“ were prevented from flying south in the late summer for fear that they would be lost on the dangerous journey. Instead they were kept and used for breeding. Today the birds are free to fly and their population is rising.

Young Stage: Big interest among artists and audience

Applications from around the world have been submitted for the ninth edition of the International Circus Festival ‚YOUNG STAGE‘ in Basel.

In total, 627 artists from 49 different countries have applied to take part in the biggest circus festival in Switzerland. Over the next few days, the final decision on who will perform at the YOUNG STAGE 2017 will be made.

Already 60% of the tickets for the six shows in Basel have been sold. In comparison to three months before the start of the performances in previous years, ticket sales have never been so high. YOUNG STAGE is one of the events which is most in demand in Switzerland. This year there will be an additional show to meet demand.

Once again YOUNG STAGE will produce its own TV programme which will be shown in autumn by SAT.1 (Schweiz), SRF Swiss Radio and TV, TV25, and Telebasel.

The international circus festival was founded in 2007. These variety shows are a stepping stone for young professional artists and it is one of the most renowned and highly paid circus festivals.

Baselland government rejects voting right for newcomers and 16-year-olds

The Baselland government has rejected two initiatives which called for a cantonal and communal election and voting rights for newcomers as well as for 16-year-olds. The initiatives were handed in last year by the Young Socialists and the Young Green Association Northwest.

According to the government, elections and voting rights should only be given to a person once they have obtained citizenship, a press release stated on Wednesday. Getting citizenship was a „clear vow where one can in return receive all rights and duties,“ it said. It also said that the citizenship process examines whether the applicants have knowledge of the political system.

The government also said that the age of 16 was too young to vote, referring to several other cantons where this demand has mostly been rejected, and also to demands at a Federal Government level. A solution which provides the unity of citizens‘ rights and also includes a lowering of the voting age is to be addressed in Federal votings and elections.

Both constitutional initiatives were launched in March 2015. They called for newcomers to the country and Swiss citizens between the age of 16-18 to be granted the right to vote and elect politicians. The passive election right – which means the right to stand a position – should however not be given to them.