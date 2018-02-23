Local News Summary of February, 23rd

Fasnacht is over, spring is on its way

Just at the end of the final Fasnacht cortège on Wednesday afternoon, rays of sunlight broke through the clouds – the first harbingers of spring. After long preparations, Basel’s city gardeners are currently experiencing their “most beautiful days”.

City gardeners make our city bloom

The sky is still grey and further cold days lie ahead. However, the city gardeners are not bothered: they have been responsible for creating a greener Basel for 150 years.

No matter whether at Pauluskirche, at Bundesplatz, Totentanz, Claraplatz, or other parts of Basel: As soon as the temperatures rise and the sun shines for a bit longer, the first tulips start to appear. Busy city gardeners planted between 10,000 and 11,000 tulip bulbs in October – unsurprisingly, most of them came from the Netherlands.

Innovation is key among the city gardeners both for the types of flowers they chose as well as the combinations of colours. Poppies, crown imperials, tulips, daffodils, pansies, and forget-me-nots are arranged in different variations each year for everyone’s enjoyment. Spring flowers that were planted last autumn will be replaced in May after they have finished blooming. The City gardeners then clear the flowerbeds and plant the summer flowers.

It is only at Wettsteinplatz, which is too busy during Fasnacht, that the spring buds are planted now, right after the festivities are over.

Flower shops already present spring colours

Orange, yellow, or violet tulips and buttercups can be seen at all florists in the city, including Blumen Dufour at Spalenberg. Even though their primroses are still lying on a bed of confetti, springtime has already begun in the shops.

Emergency services are satisfied with Fasnacht

“D’Boscht goot ab” (There’s a lot of hustle and bustle going on) – the lively motto of this year’s Fasnacht thankfully did not give Basel’s emergency services too much work. While Basel-Stadt’s cantonal police and other emergency services received a number of calls, the “three most beautiful days” remained quiet and without any major incidents, like last year.

However, Basel’s emergency services staff were not bored. The police had to intervene here and there, settle arguments and call for order – they were called out to deal with around a dozen brawls and assaults.

The statistics for Fasnacht 2018 present the following numbers: Four masks were reported stolen, and there were eight other thefts. The police had to look after 25 lost children before they could be reunited with their parents or guardians. One person had to sleep off their intoxication at a police station. The paramedics of Basel-Stadt had to treat 40 “Fasnacht” incidents, among them falls, medical problems, or the results of too much alcohol. A total of 18 cars and 243 bicycles had to be removed from the city centre during Fasnacht.

Basel air rescue service saved three lives per day in 2017

The Basel branch of the Swiss air rescue service (Rega) and their red and white helicopters has been stationed at EuroAirport for more than 40 years, saving lives in the wider region.

When you hear the words “Swiss air rescue service” (Rega), you immediately think of risky rescue operations in the distant mountains of central Switzerland. However Basel’s Rega base has been at the airport since 1975. An initiative calling for its relocation to the roof of Basel’s university hospital failed in 1990.

The routes and life-saving measures would have been quicker from there, it was claimed. In addition, campaigners said the noise from the helicopters would have been reduced by 47 per cent. However, an unfounded fear of a kerosene tank exploding on the roof of the hospital caused Basel to reject the initiative.

The crew at EuroAirport consists of four pilots, four paramedics, and four doctors – the latter of which are the only ones without permanent employment. “They are assistant doctors at the university hospital who accompany us for a certain period of time,” basis manager, Jean-Jacques Erne, said. The rescue crew requires the right equipment for its important missions. In Basel, this includes three helicopters.

More call-outs than any other Rega

In 2017, the Basel Rega crew responded to a total of 1149 emergency calls– an average of three per day. “The operations centre in Basel has more operations than any other of the 12 Rega bases. We are also called out to emergencies in the region of Southern Germany if necessary. This is the case particularly at night,” Ariane Lendenmann, Rega media spokesperson, said.

Emergency calls in Basel

The main emergencies for the crews in the red and white helicopters are no longer in Basel but in its surrounding region instead. They are rarely called to an emergency in Basel-Stadt, as ambulances are usually quicker on site. The alternative would still mean that a helicopter leaves the EuroAirport to pick up a doctor at the university hospital in Basel and only then flies to the emergency.

But in the region around Basel, the Rega is often a life-saver. “Most calls concern acute medical problems,” Ariane Lendenmann said. This includes heart attacks, strokes, and also severe burns.

Nice weather resulted in more accidents

2017 was a particularly intense year for the red and white helicopters across Switzerland – all in all, they attended 15,958 operations. This is an increase of 5,7 per cent compared to the year before. On average, there were 43 calls per day, and a total of 10,788 patients were treated.

The main reason for this increase was good weather in February and October 2017. Many people went outside to enjoy the sunshine, which increased the chance of accidents. Even if the Rega does not usually respond to calls in Basel-Stadt itself, the Rega helicopters nonetheless are a well-known part of the city: In most cases, when inbound patients are taken to our cantonal hospital for treatment.