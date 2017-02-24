Local News Summary of February, 24th

20 degrees Celsius for the first time this year

Temperatures quickly approached those typically seen in spring on Thursday, reaching as high as 20 degrees Celsius in Baselland.

A slight 'Föhn effect' above the Jura mountains caused the warm temperatures, with the weather station at Laufen (BL) measuring 20 degrees Celsius at noon, SRF Meteo reported. Shortly afterwards, the weather station in Thun also reported a high of 20 degrees.

According to SRF Meteo, the few remaining weather stations reported 20 degrees on 21 November last year, while most stations in the flatlands measured this temperature in September.

The spring temperatures were only short-lived, however. On Thursday evening, the forecast was stormy winds, with a cold front set to arrive on Friday, bringing temperatures down to between 4 and 8 degrees.

Basel-Stadt’s population grew in January

The population of the canton of Basel-Stadt grew by 84 people to 198,290 residents in January. Over the last twelve months, the total increase was 0,4 per cent. The percentage of foreign citizens is at 35,8 per cent.

The current increase is due to more people moving to Basel than away from the city. The net immigration was 320 people, including both Swiss and foreign people. More people died than were born in Basel, however (-67). Because of delayed information (e.g. a late citizenship registration) the sum of mortality gap and immigration rate does not correspond with the population increase at the end of January.

In January, a total of 16 per cent of the population were younger than 20 years old, while 64 per cent were between 20 and 64 years old, and 20 per cent were older than 64 years. The average age of Swiss women living in Basel was 48 years, and 44 for Swiss men. Female foreigners were 36 years old on average, while male foreigners were 37 on average. Looking at municipalities and city quarters, the people within the Rosental quarter were the youngest, with an average of 35 years, while those living in St. Alban were the oldest, with an average of 47 years of age.

Over the past twelve months, the populace of Basel-Stadt grew by 835 people, which is equivalent to a total growth of 0,4 per cent. A total of 13,482 people moved to Basel during this time while 13,241 moved away. This increase was therefore 241 people.

Swiss citizens showed a surplus of emigration, while foreigners showed an immigration surplus. A total of 1,998 babies have been born in Basel-Stadt since February 2016 and 2,044 people died. A total of 803 foreigners became Swiss nationals. The number of Swiss citizens in Basel decreased by 0,2 per cent to 127,339 within a year, the number of foreign citizens grew by 1,6 per cent to 70,951 – 35,8 per cent of the total populace. The number of citizens grew in Basel by 0,4 per cent and by 0,6 per cent in Riehen but decreased in Bettingen by 1,0 per cent.

Giving a helping hand to refugees in Basel

The Red Cross Basel is supporting accepted refugees in their search for work through the new “Sprungbrett” (springboard) integration programme. Motivated helpers are direly needed for this intriguing coaching function.

The professional integration of accepted refugees is a big challenge. About 85 per cent of all refugees living in Basel-Stadt receive welfare support. The main reason for this low employment rate is that refugees have almost no knowledge of the local working environment. Apart from German language learning courses offered by the state and application trainings, it is mostly the personal connections to local people which are missing. “Sprungbrett” is aimed at foreign-language adults aged 18 and older.

Local volunteers meet up regularly with accepted refugees and support them with their search for employment. They motivate, provide support, and use their contacts to open doors to potential trainings or employers for their protégés. Through this support, the German language and Swiss peculiarities are more naturally understood.

The Red Cross Basel is looking for open and communicative volunteers. They welcome people who see integration as a constant and mutual process and who are ready to support a person with a migratory background for about a year. All volunteers will receive training.

Novartis president nominated to join Swiss Re board of directors

At the upcoming general assembly of reinsurer Swiss Re, the board of directors will receive two new members. Novartis president Jörg Reinhardt and former Allianz SE reinsurer CEO Jay Ralph are nominated for election.

As they reported in July last year, Swiss Re also nominated Jacques de Vaucleroy to join the board of directors, a report on Thursday stated. Carlos E. Represas, board member since 2010, will not run for re-election.

There is also a change in the management at the Global firm. Matthias Weber will resign from his position as underwriter manager in the middle of this year after 25 years with the firm. Edouard Schmid will take over his position; he has been employed by the reinsurer since 1991 and is currently manager of the area property reinsurance and specialities reinsurance.