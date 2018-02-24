Local News Summary of February, 24th

Basler companies show understanding for parents of sick children

Back to the Middle Ages: Employers' president Roland Müller recommends Swiss parents in the grip of a flu epidemic to make better plans when their children become sick. Legally, the situation is clear.

Employers' president Roland Müller must have had a bit too much cough syrup in early February at the peak of the flu season. He called for the parents of little children to better plan the illness of their children: «Employers recommend that parents plan and generally organise potential occurring care-cases such as a sick child in advance.» You don't need to be an experienced educator or parent to see the difficulties in this. Viruses and bacteria unfortunately do not keep to appointments. In kindergartens and nurseries, children can be infected quickly by many diseases. And when the young-at-heart grandparents are away on a cruise, it can be difficult to find a carer for the little child.

About «being unintendedly tied up»

In legal terms, the case is clear: The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) refers to paragraph 324a of the Code of Obligations according to which the parents of a sick child have the right to care for them at home for a total of three days. An illness suffered by a child means that the parents are «unintendedly tied up». This is valid e.g. for moving house, one's own wedding or a death in the family. In case of a death, up to five days off can be given.

After Mr Müller's assertion, it quickly became clear that Swiss employers are not as backward as their highest representative. The bank Credit Suisse warrants days off and if the illness lasts longer than expected, the bank helps to organise an emergency nanny. The Basler pharmaceutical company Roche supports anxious parents with external counselling. The federal railway agreed on rules in their collective work agreement to warrant up to four days off when a child is ill. Food producer Nestlé is really progressive and realistic: «Illnesses cannot be planned,» therefore employees would benefit from a «high degree of flexibility» and could also work from home if this is agreed with their bosses.

Different regulations

According to the work-time regulations, the Psychiatric University Hospital Basel (UPK) also warrants three days per illness in case there is a «shortage of care». The regulation also warrants 15 days for parliamentary work. In such cases UPK calls it «paid leave for personal affairs». The big retail companies Migros and Coop also warrant three days of extraordinary leave to ensure care for ill children.

In case a child is ill for longer and needs care, parents can also be supported by «Kinderspitex», a care organisation for children. In Northwestern Switzerland, according to the statistics, 270 children are cared for by the organisation. Swiss employers have a heart for children and are more open and flexible than Roland Müller, who doesn't even want to warrant the legally limited leave.

No wonder: Three years ago, during the debate about equal salaries for men and women, Mr Müller astonished the audience by saying that women would earn less since «they had problems with their attitude», i.e. they were more lazy than men and therefore it was right that they earned one fifth less than their male colleagues. That was already a bit like the Middle Ages. It is comforting that companies are more progressive, and take mothers and fathers more seriously. Novartis, for example, is conscious about the fact that, due to the increasing mobility of the workforce, grandparents are not always available. If an illness lasts longer than expected, the company offers a counselling service.

Coop ranked for the fifth time on top of the worldwide animal wellbeing rating

As the only Swiss company, retail company Coop - with its headquarters in Basel - has been top rated in the international animal wellbeing rating «Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare» (BBFAW).

Coop received top marks for its engagement in animal welfare by the BBFAW. The rating encourages Coop to continue its consequent engagement for animal wellbeing with full conviction in the future, and to intensify its efforts.

Animal-friendly keeping

Coop has for instance increased the share of labelled meat with the strict requirements of Naturaplan and Naturafarm. Today the share is 40 per cent. In order that customers can rely on that the company keeps to the strict regulations, the Swiss Animal Protection Organisation (STS) inspects Naturafarm companies regularly and unexpectedly. This is a one-off in Switzerland.

Animal wellbeing doesn't stop at the border

Coop also ensures that animals abroad are kept at least according to the Swiss animal protection laws. Some companies go even further: Fresh chicken and turkey from abroad completely fulfil the requirements of the federal animal welfare programme BTS (especially animal-friendly keeping systems), which significantly exceeds the Swiss animal protection legislations.

Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare (BBFAW)

BBFAW was founded and is funded by the international animal protection organisations «Compassion in World Farming» and «The World Society for the Protection of Animals» (WSPA). It rates companies' engagement in animal welfare in the following categories: «innovative strength», «operational implementation», «entrepreneurial commitment to animal wellbeing», and «reporting about animal wellbeing». Coop has been top rated in the last four years.