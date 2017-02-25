Local News Summary of February, 25th

Political science can be studied at the University of Basel as of this autumn

The University of Basel is to introduce new bachelor and master's degree courses in political science. Starting in the autumn semester 2017, the subject will focus on international questions and compare political systems around the world. Students will also have the opportunity of following their interests in a specific world region.

Why is there migration? Why was Donald Trump elected as the US President? Why are international political players not intervening in the war in Syria? These kinds of questions can now be studied at the Faculty for Humanities at the university.

The students will elaborate on the foundations of comparative governments, international politics, and political theory. They can also study the methodology of political science, including how to lead discussions and how to construe an online query. Visits to the Parliaments in Bern and Basel will help the students to understand how the country and the canton are governed. After three semesters they can deepen their knowledge according to their personal interests.

Focus on one region

"Studying political science in Basel will give students the opportunity of choosing a regional focus when studying at Bachelor level," Stefanie Bailer, professor for political science, said. Together with professor Laurent Goetschel, assistants and lecturers, she will teach students to have the competence to understand political processes. The general bachelor degree can be followed with a master in which the students can focus on a certain region of the world such as Europe.

Describe, explain, predict

Independent of the concrete questions, political science basically focuses on power. “We want to understand how power relations earmark decisions,” Laurent Goetschel said, adding that the subject focussed on descriptions, explanations, and predictions. Also the roles of norms and values are examined and distinguished from personal opinions and political preferences. This kind of scientific work teaches students to understand relations in politics in order to bring value to their chosen working area – e.g. international organisations, administration, or journalism.

Swiss gun clubs to hold shooting festival in Oberbaselbiet

In the summer of 2019 shooting associations in both Basel-Stadt and Baselland will meet in Oberbaselbiet for the cantonal shooting festival.

The shooting associations are organising the festival around Sissach, with other shooting sites in Gelterkinden, Zunzgen-Tenniken, Diepflingen/Thürnen, and Wintersingen. The organisation committee, led by Caspar Baader, took up its work at the start of the year. The committee hopes that the community will give the shooters a warm welcome during the festival.

Federal Alpine wrestling festival 2022 to take place in Pratteln

The Federal wrestling and Alpine festival 2022 is expected to take place in Pratteln after locals in Aesch objected strongly to plans to hold it there.

In autumn, Aesch was revealed as an "unrealistic" choice to as a site for the event after farmers and environmental groups objected on the grounds that it would be potentially harmful to the local flora and fauna. A second option to host it at the “Joggeli” stadium also proved difficult because of coordination problems with FC Basel.

The project group, led by the president of the Baselland government, Thomas Weber, turned their focus towards a potential site at the eastern part of Pratteln. A feasibility report has given the green light for the Federal wrestling and Alpine festival near the historical site of Hülftenschanz – where in a decisive battle in 1833 the troops of Basel were defeated which resulted in the separation of the canton Basel.

Representatives of the wrestling associations of both Basel cantons and the authorities of Baselland together presented the basic details of the new plans to the media in Basel on Friday. The main site, with an arena for as many as 47,000 spectators, is located between the railway, the main road, a small river, and the settlement.

Farmers agree

Five farmers who work the land on the site all approve of the plans in writing, said Urs Lanz, president of the wrestlers in Baselland. They will be given compensation. In Aesch, the wrestlers had not contacted the farmers and had them all up against them.

In contrast with Aesch, where for years field rabbits and rare birds have bred, holding the festival in Pratteln would not endanger any protected nature. One hedge, which is protected by the communal authorities, grows in an old tank barrier and therefore will not be affected. The government would support the festival in Pratteln “in an applicable form”.

Until now only an application folder has been presented. This will be submitted at the Federal wrestling association; the gathering of its delegates will take place in March 2018. At this meeting, the final details of the festival, including where it will be held, will be defined. According to traditions, it is the turn of the Schwinger association of Northwestern Switzerland, following festivals held in Olten in 1992 and Aarau in 2007.

According to the president of the Schwinger association of Basel-Stadt, Rolf Klarer, the priority is Baselland. The canton should also be part of the carrying association of the festival in Pratteln. He said that, after the festival of gymnastics in 2002 and the European football championship tournament in 2008, there is enough experience around for large events. Except from an initial or bridging grant, something like this could be done independently and without reliance on the services provided by the authorities.

Public viewing

The feasibility report calculates that 175,000 visitors will attend over the three days and there will be 4000 helpers. Besides the premises near Hülftenschanz the festival would also use the neighbouring sport premises near the A2/3 motorway. The area is around 30 hectares in total.

Camping sites will be located a few steps further away near the Ergolz river. The neighbouring premises had not been included in the original evaluation, says Lanz, adding that this was the reason Aesch was in the foreground at first. In Pratteln, permission from the authorities is necessary, said Weber.

A festival centre, arena, stone throwing, catering, and entertainment tents are planned, as well as camping sites and public viewing. According to Mr Lanz, the tents should provide shelter for 11,000 people and the catering stands should provide food for around 30,000 people per hour. A decision on whether there will be a temporary train station on site, which is within possibilities for the SBB, has not yet been made.

The “Federal festival“ is the biggest sporting event in Switzerland and takes place every three years. According to Mr Lanz, Pratteln will be comparable to the event organised in Zug in 2019.