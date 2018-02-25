Local News Summary of February, 25th

University Hospital Basel: Most breast cancer patients can recover

Every year, around 3,500 people in Basel-Stadt and Baselland develop breast cancer, and around 2,200 people in total die of cancer each year. A breast cancer diagnosis comes as a shock for every woman, as does the discussions about chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and breast removal.

An interview with Professor Walter Paul Weber, head breast surgeon, and PD Christian Kurzeder, head of senology and the breast centre at the University Hospital of Basel.

Barfi.ch: The number of women who develop cancer in Basel-Stadt and Baselland rose by 20 per cent between 1981 and 2010. Is this caused by the general rise in life expectancy?

Professor Walter Weber: Developments of Western lifestyle habits in countries like Brazil or China result in a significant increase of cancer diagnoses. More cases of obesity or becoming pregnant at a later age are clear factors in this change.

Breast cancer represents 19,1 per cent of all annual local cancer diagnoses – which is equivalent to 133 new cases in Basel-Stadt and 193 new cases in Baselland. Breast cancer is only second to non-melatonin skin cancer as the most common cancer in Switzerland. How many of these patients can make a full recovery?

Weber: Thanks to effective treatments, more than 75 per cent of all Swiss women with breast cancer can make a full recovery.

How many of them die?

Weber: Unfortunately, almost 25 per cent of women with breast cancer still succumb to their illness.

It is said that breastfeeding lowers the risk for developing breast cancer. Does this also mean that women without any children are at a higher risk?

Weber: We assume that breastfeeding has only a small influence on the breast cancer risk – it slightly reduces the chance of aggressive breast tumours developing. However, remaining childless clearly increases the risk for developing breast cancer, because the endogenous hormone cycle is never interrupted by pregnancy.

Hormone replacement therapies are also said to increase the risk of breast cancer. On the other hand, these therapies can be beneficial for women going through the menopause. What should women do?

Weber: Reports of increased risk of breast cancer through hormone replacement medicines have been toned down recently. It has been confirmed that a few of these medicines can increase the risk of breast cancer, but not as seriously as originally claimed. The risk is connected to the type of treatment and how long it takes, as well as other factors such as genetics and weight. If a woman experiences strong discomfort during her menopause, a short-term hormone replacement treatment can certainly be a wise choice.

Some breast cancer specialists believe that the current methods (chemotherapy, radiotherapy, breast removal) to fight breast cancer are too invasive. What is your opinion?

Weber: In general, breast cancer therapies have become more gentle, and side effects can be better treated. However, such effects and complications are still common. Clinical practice and research therefore do everything to ensure that patients receive the best possible individual treatment to avoid so-called over-treatments.

PD Christian Kurzeder: the discovery of a differentiation in the various types of breast cancer with differing levels of aggression were among the most recent advances in treatments. We often use so-called Multigene tests, which can identify patients who do not need chemotherapy. The radicalism of operative treatments has decreased continually over the past decades. Nowadays, therapies are focussed on keeping invasive operations or breast removal to a minimum.

Can patients just wait and see after a breast cancer diagnosis, or is this careless?

Weber: We now know that some forms of breast cancer do not develop further and therefore do not need to be treated. However, we do not know yet how to reliably identify them. Therefore we still have to advise most patients that they need treatment. I think that we will be able to safely identify certain harmless forms of breast cancer via genetic analysis in around ten years.

Metastases – a spreading of tumours in the breast – are said to be the biggest problem. Is chemotherapy therefore the right therapy?

Weber: Chemotherapy can fight offshoots in the body, but it is often also used to avoid them developing in the first place.

Kurzeder: Chemotherapy is only one method of a full-body therapy that can diminish the risk of cancer cells spreading. Many factors need to be taken into account for an optimal treatment strategy. We know that not every patient will benefit from chemotherapy. In the end, various factors decide on which therapy should be used – for example age, the tumour status, and the tumour types. An individual concept is created for each patient, who can decide which therapy she wants.

There has been an increase in more gentle therapies over the past few years, which should ensure that women suffering from breast cancer live longer and that there is less chance of a relapse. Can you confirm this development?

Weber: I can confirm this. Tamoxifen was introduced in the 1970s and Trastuzumab in the 1990s. These substances can be used to treat various forms of tumour, and they have markedly reduced the mortality rate of breast cancer. Further target-oriented treatments are constantly researched and become part of clinical practice – normally for patients with well-known forms of breast cancer.

Kurzeder: Anti-hormonal therapies and so-called target-oriented therapies have become more important over the past few years because they can reduce the risk of a relapse. Often, these therapies work well with patients. Recently, new substances to counteract therapy resistances have been developed. We are currently working on promising studies at the breast centre of the University Hospital of Basel to further develop this approach.

Isn’t breast removal pointless if the cancer has already spread to other body parts?

Weber: breast removals are rather rare these days, and they can often be combined with an immediate implant replacement in the same operation. A patient can decide to benefit from this restorative method prior to going into surgery. In most cases, however, we can operate without full removal – which is to say that we focus on removing the tumour rather than the entire breast. By combining tumour surgery with plastic surgery, so-called oncoplastic surgery, we can achieve very good aesthetic results. Our patients are usually happy and benefit from increased quality of life it can bring. We are global leaders in this field of surgery.

Will breast removal become completely unnecessary in the future?

Weber: It will become increasingly rare since we put more emphasis on full-body therapy prior to an operation, causing the tumour to shrink and making the likelihood of non-removal more probable. But I don’t think that breast removal operations will become completely unnecessary. We still use it as a prophylactic measure to reduce the cancer risk for women with a high genetic chance of getting breast cancer. Thanks to modern methods of breast reconstruction introduced by our plastic surgeons, the aesthetic results have become much better.

The actress Angelina Jolie preventively decided to have both of her breasts removed and surgically reconstructed afterwards. Have you also carried such operations before?

Kurzeder: If I remember correctly from the media coverage, the reconstruction of her breasts was not done afterwards but during the same operation. We are carrying out such operations regularly. They are effective, but also radical and irreversible. We therefore place emphasis on an extensive decision-finding process that is conducted with the patient to find a good solution.

Who do you think should decide to have such an operation?

Kurzeder: Only women with a markedly increased risk for breast cancer. The only way to know this is by undergoing a gene test and receiving a clear result. Even then, such an operation should only be carried out if the patient and her family are in agreement about it and have had time to think about the process.

Since 2014, all women in Basel-Stadt between 50 and 74 years of age can have breast cancer screenings (systematic mammography) every two years. However, mammography is also controversial and said to be too expensive and imprecise. What is your opinion?

Weber: I have a clear opinion on this topic: I see it as my duty to inform women about the advantages and disadvantages of such programmes so that they can decide for themselves.

In the worst case, women have their breast operated on as well as the area under the armpit to remove the sentinel lymph nodes. Further lymph nodes could also be removed. Wouldn’t it be possible to treat these nodes with radiotherapy or chemotherapy?

Weber: That’s right. These lymph nodes are increasingly treated with radiotherapy instead of using surgery. After a four-year preliminary study, we are going to start a new study with 1,500 patients from five countries this July. Our goal is to show that surgery under the armpit to treat breast cancer is almost unnecessary nowadays.

Women with a genetic predisposition for breast cancer can have their cancer risk analysed with a gene test. Which women would you recommend to undergo such a test?

Kurzeder: We recommend that women with a family history of breast cancer consult their doctors. Besides an increased risk for breast cancer among family members and at a young age, other risks such as ovarian cancer can also be a theme. In the end, we can calculate the risk of breast and ovarian cancer by analysing the family tree and recommend a gene test if necessary. We are particularly interested in offering pre-emptive measures to other family members with the same risk.

Can women take preventative measures against breast cancer, and if so, which ones?

Weber: We know that many time-proven tips to remain healthy in general can also decrease the risk for breast cancer. Among them are (apart from the hormonal factors mentioned above) keeping an eye on your weight, remaining active, not smoking or drinking too much alcohol, and eating a balanced diet.

Woman injured after theft at Spalenring

A 33-year-old woman was injured as she tried to stop a pensioner being robbed at a cashpoint at Türkheimerstrasse in Basel on Saturday.

The robbery happened at 12.15pm as a 75-year-old man attempted to withdraw money from the ATM room at the UBS Ahornhof bank. There was also a stranger in the same room. According to police investigations, the stranger suddenly grabbed the man’s cash card and fled.

A passer-by heard the elderly man’s cries for help and tried to stop the robber, but he pushed her aside. When he got into a car that was parked ready nearby, the woman tried to stop the vehicle from driving away. She was hit by the car and sustained minor injuries. An immediate search for the man was unsuccessful.

It emerged a short while later that the robbers had withdrawn a large amount of money at a UBS cashpoint in St Johann. The police suspect that the robber may have seen how the elderly man entered his PIN as he was using the card.

The cantonal police of Basel-Stadt are looking for witnesses.

Wanted: 1. Unidentified man with dark skin, around 30 years old. He was 180cm tall, of solid build, and had short, dark hair. At the time, he was wearing a dark down jacket. 2. Unidentified (driver), darker skin.

The robbers escaped in a grey Renault Mégane with foreign license plates. Anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to contact the criminal police of Basel-Stadt’s public prosecution on 061 267 71 11 or by going to the nearest police station.