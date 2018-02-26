Local News Summary of February, 26th

Do FC Basel players have cause to worry? Scientific study claims headers are dangerous

Although headers are part of every football game, the technique is disputed from a medical point of view. For some time there has been a discussion about banning headers.

A few years ago in the US, headers were banned in football games where children under 11 years were playing. This came to be after a group of mothers, fearing that concussion could damage a child’s developing brain, took legal action. They were alarmed by the cerebral problems suffered by athletes which had been triggered by concussion. Will this ban come to Europe as well?

Headers endanger health

Werner Bartens, scientific journalist at the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, champions a ban on headers. He says that the technique is extremely damaging from a bio-mechanical and medical point of view. He argues that people were becoming more aware of the dangers of concussion, maintaining that it can have long-term consequences for the brain since the damaged part «never fully regenerates».

In a study, researchers at the University of Stirling in Scotland have examined at least the short-term effects of headers. The research team asked football players to do 20 headers and then tested their brain functions. In memory tests the players’ performance was reduced by between 41 and 67 per cent. The effect was temporary and was back to normal after 24 hours. Nevertheless, researchers are sure that there are also long-term effects.

Sensitisation concerning headers

Oliver Faude, sport scientist at the University of Basel, is sceptical. «There are no reliable studies in football hinting at casualties caused by headers and the later effects on brain functions and structures.» Mr Faude himself had conducted two large-scale projects about «how often children get injured playing football». The first project ran for two years in Switzerland and the Czech Republic and involved 6000 children. Following that, there was a prevention programme which ran for more than a year in four countries, involving 4000 children. The analysis of the data showed that the children’s heads were put at risk when colliding with other heads. In very rare cases, and when the collision is particularly hard, it can lead to brain haemorrhages. It is not the header but the contact with the other player which is dangerous.

FC Basel knows about the problem

This question is discussed among FC Basel's junior teams. The problem with headers is well known, barfi.ch was told on request. It is taken into consideration, especially when it comes to designing training programmes. Header training takes place at a later stage and younger junior teams partially work with softer balls in this area.

This procedure is supported by Dr Oliver Faude who himself is coach of a junior team in a football club. He believes that headers should not be banned for children. However it should not be forced on the younger players either. But to be well-prepared for headers in their later years, it is important to learn the right technique early. In the first team of the FC Basel and the older junior teams, there is specific header training, which is combined with centre pass and standards exercises.

Concussions can hardly be avoided

Headers are rarely the cause for concussion among older players. More often than not, it is the direct physical contact with the opposite player, collisions, head to shoulder, head to head, head to knee or head against the ground. If the player does a header at the same time, this is of secondary importance.

With or without headers, concussions cannot be completely avoided in football. According to Oliver Faude, following a collision and a possible concussion, the most important thing is that a precise diagnose is made in order to start the appropriate treatment and to identify players with an increased risk of suffering long-term from the concussion.

The international football association FIFA plays an important role in protecting players. The association wants to avoid severe head injuries by prevention. Intentional elbow hits in head-to-head contacts should be punishable with a red card, according to the FIFA rulebook. This rule is rarely applied, however.

Until the risk of headers can be confirmed scientifically, we must rely on sanity and reason.

Swiss «tagger» arrested in Weil am Rhein

A young Swiss citizen has been arrested by the police after he was caught «tagging» in Weil am Rhein on Saturday afternoon.

The young man was seen «tagging» an advertising board with a graffiti marker. The police in Freiburg declined to provide any details about where the 17-year-old lives.

He was arrested and taken to the police station where he also confessed to scribbling on a traffic sign at the same place.

Several graffiti markers were found in his backpack and confiscated.

Trailer tipped over by Belchen Tunnel

One lane on the A2 behind the Belchen Tunnel had to be closed on Sunday morning after a trailer being towed by a car tipped over, spilling cardboard and luggage all over the road.

The driver had lost control of his vehicle at around 11am as he headed in the direction of Lucern. The man had hit the breaks just after leaving the tunnel, a spokesperson for the Solothurn cantonal police said on Sunday. This caused the trailer to skid and collide with the crash barrier before tipping over. The car ended up facing the opposite direction of travel.

Neither the driver nor other road users were injured.