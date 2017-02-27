Local News Summary of February, 27th

„Flying Tiger“ moves to Marktplatz in Basel

The Danish furniture chain "Flying Tiger" continues to expand in Switzerland with the opening of a new branch at the site of a former shoe shop in Marktplatz.

The Deiss shoe shop closed its doors at the Marktplatz site in 2015. Since then, the building has been used for a number of businesses, including the "Fielmann" opticians.

The Danish shop „Flying Tiger“ already has branches in Lucerne, Bern, Winterthur, and Lausanne. It is yet to be confirmed when the Basel branch is to be opened.

Two police officers injured in braw

A policewoman and a policeman were treated in hospital after being injured in a violent brawl which broke out in front of the Fame nightclub in Basel in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The police were called after a fight broke out between several people at around 5.30am in front of the nightclub in Claraplatz. The prosecution of the canton Basel-Stadt stated that one of the men involved, who had been in the club, allegedly punched another man to the ground.

When a police patrol turned up and intervened, another fight broke out between two people. A policewoman who intervened was injured. One of the men then allegedly injured a policeman while he was resisting arrest.

Two people were arrested, including the alleged perpetrator. One was a 21-year-old from Bosnia, the other was a 20-year-old Swiss citizen. A possible connection between the two confrontations is being investigated by the prosecution.

Sudden brake by city bus causes several injuries

A BVB bus driver who took action to avoid a collision caused several injuries to passengers during an emergency stop manoeuvre on Saturday morning.

The bus had been at the crossroads of Duggingerhof/Brüglingerstrasse at 4.40pm when the driver was forced to make an emergency stop to avoid a collision, the cantonal police of Basel-Stadt said on Sunday.

Several people had to be brought to hospital for check-ups by the ambulance service of Basel-Stadt. Among the injured were two children aged 10 and 14, who were brought to the children’s hospital.