Local News Summary of February, 27th

Rheinfelden: Pedestrian jumps in front of car and injures himself

A 21-year-old man was injured when he jumped in front of a car in Rheinfelden (Germany) on Sunday.

The pedestrian, who suffered a minor injury, then fled across a field before the police arrived. He was later found in the nearby town of Nollingen.

Suspecting that the young man could be under the influence of drugs, the police arranged for a blood test. The 57-year-old driver as well as a witness said the young man intentionally ran in front of the car. The 21-year-old allegedly confirmed this directly after the accident.

However, once the police caught up with him, he denied it. He instead claimed that he wanted to cross the street and did not see the car coming. Further investigations are ongoing.

Study reveals how SMEs in Northwestern Switzerland handle employees’ health problems

All small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) within the cantons of Basel-Stadt, Baselland, Argovia, and Solothurn have taken part in study about employees who suffer from health problems.

The questionnaire was part of a shared project by the Office for Health of Basel-Stadt, the psychiatry department of Baselland, the trade association of Basel-Stadt, the employers’ association of Basel, the “Rheinleben” foundation, and the “Hochschule Döpfer” in Cologne. The aim of the study was to find out how SMEs manage to deal with medical and psychological problems suffered by their employees and to discover what has already been achieved in this area.

Many employees suffer from physical or psychological health problems, which may influence their productivity or the mood at work. In many cases, this does not result in the employee losing their job – the company supports and helps them instead.

Another goal of the study was to find out how SMEs manage to retain their employees, despite their problems. Among the questions were: What helps to keep staff in the workplace when they suffer from health problems? Are there differences in how those with physical problems are dealt with compared to those with psychological issues? How many employees within an SME have health problems that can result in a negative effect on productivity? And how often did CEOs themselves experience health problems?

The study’s aim was to find the methods of how SMEs address health problems among their employees, where they reach their limits, and what has already been achieved so far. The study results would be the basis for creating concrete measures that can be taken in the future to support both employers and employees.

Main result of the study: talk about problems early rather than later, especially concerning psychological problems.

The results of the study show that, while there are differences between physical and psychological problems, they are less divisive than originally thought. However, the two groups differ strongly regarding whether unwell employees talk to others about their problems. It is no surprise that people with psychological problems are more reluctant to be open about them. However, judging from the study, the consequences of not addressing these problems can be serious.

If employees tell their employers about their health problems at an early stage, there is a higher chance of them remaining employed. Also, the chances of keeping one’s job depend not only on health problems or health-related absences but also on a clear motivation of the employees to “give their best” despite their illness. Often, employers also wish to be in touch with their employees’ doctors and particularly their psychologists. This rarely hapens, however.

These and further relevant results will be presented tomorrow (Wednesday) as 5.30pm as part of a Basel-Stadt trade association event. State councillor Lukas Engelberger, head of the Office for Health, will open the event. After the presentation of the study results by Dr Lukas Baer of Baselland’s psychiatry department, the employers’ association will provide their perspective and open the discussion.

City cleaners allow Baslers to sleep longer

The city cleaners are to postpone the start of their cleaning and rubbish collection from 4am to 6.45am to allow all those who live in the city centre to get a good night's sleep.

Apart from ensuring that residents get plenty of rest, cleaning the streets later in the day also gives the employees of Basel’s Civil Engineering Office a better work-life balance.

Early morning noise by cleaning vehicles has in the past been a regular source for complaints by residents. After analysing these complaints, and assessing operational matters, Basel’s Civil Engineering Office has now decided to make the early cleaning part of the later daily cleaning routine. Since yesterday, the rubbish collection and daily cleaning in the dirtiest areas of the city as well as on Basel’s streets and squares started at 6.45am instead of 4am. During workdays, this is followed by the cleaning of the city’s outer quarters.

The regular cleaning of pavements, streets, as well as squares with water will continue to start at 4am. There are fewer people out at that time, meaning there is less chance of people getting wet. Likewise, the cleaning up after large-scale events will also still begin at 4am due to the volume of work involved. The late cleaning of Basel’s city centre between 1pm and 11pm will continue as normal.

Basel is not going to be less clean because of these changes, and no cuts in personnel are planned, the Civil Engineering Office has assured. Besides advantages for the public, the new schedule also makes the cleaners’ work easier and allows for more flexible work models.