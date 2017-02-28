Local News Summary of February, 28th

Basel Fasnacht Comité visits Lucerne carnival

The Fasnacht in Lucerne is in full swing at the moment, with “Güdismontag", held yesterday, marking the day of the main procession. Baslers who dare to engage in cultural exchange and commute to Lucerne should not be surprised by what they see: It is also possible that the regular Waggis, Bajas, and Pierrots of the Basler Fasnacht will pass by all of a sudden in Lucerne these days, piping and drumming the “Arabi”.

However, this troupe is not a part of Basel’s Fasnacht that has lost its way: These are Lucerne people under the costumes. Three Lucerne “Vereine” (clubs or cliques) came together and formed a “Basler Zug” – consisting of 70 head lanterns and 37 transportable lanterns all in all (34 large ones and three small ones). The sujet: “Vo Lozärn gäge Waggis zue.” (From Lucerne towards the Waggis)

The procession pays homage to Basel: It has been precisely 70 years since a Basler founded the first “Guggenmusik” in Lucerne. The Basel Fasnacht Comité itself was there on Monday to greet the procession. It is planned that the Lucerne “Basler Zug” will also come to Basel. However, whether it can compete with the cliques here remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it is a nice gesture.

Fasnacht keeps Public Works Office of Basel busy

Ensuring safety during the carnival chaos and piles of rubbish are the biggest concerns of the Office for Public Works of Basel for Fasnacht – the “drey scheenschte Dääg”.

For security reasons, Public Works units will remove around 200 garbage bins along the parade and alley routes, as well as all public benches between Aeschenplatz, Barfüsserplatz and Clarastrasse. Construction sites in the area have to be secured or cleared in accordance with the common land management of the Public Works, in order that they do not pose any danger to the crowds during Fasnacht.

About 290 staff and 120 vehicles from the City Cleaning Department will also be in service during Fasnacht. There will be additional toilets at nine locations around the city, all of them accessable for disabled people.

The common land management of the Public Works has authorised 46 sales booths on existing restaurant spaces in the city as well as 36 additional sales booths. There have also been 26 general authorisations granted for television crews, restaurant 'ships', platforms, toilets, and Comité locations.

A total of 550 temporary road signs and around 800 barriers will either be put in place or removed for Fasnacht. The team responsible for these road works is to move 170 tonnes of material alone for the set up and clear up of Fasnacht. The temporary signs indicating the parking space markings for cars and bicycles along the Cortège route will also be removed for the time being.

Another necessary step is the check-up and cleaning of around 240 inspection drains as well as around 530 gutters – before, during, and after Fasnacht. By doing this, blockages of the canalisation system can be avoided.

Further preparations include the putting up of Fasnacht flags as well as the temporary removal of 50 park benches and play equipment at the Kaserne. The small weather station at Claraplatz and the protective roof of the public toilet at Wettsteinbrücke will also be removed.

The City Gardeners are also busy preparing for Fasnacht. The flowerbeds at Spiegelhof, at Blumenrain, and in Bäumleingasse in particular have to be protected with wire meshes. The hedges at Wettsteinplatz will be covered with a special construction, which acts both as protection for the hedges and as a platform during the parades.

On Fasnacht Monday, before noon, the city cleaners will again clear away glass and debris from the parade routes - for the fourth time. This is to reduce the risk of injury. On Monday and Wednesday, the route between Messeplatz and Aeschenplatz is to be cleaned by 40 workers on the late shift. They will clear the area from 10pm onwards, after the parade is finished.

Before the actual vote: E-Voting for testing purposes

The Swiss Postal Service is offering voters the possibility to use E-Voting in a fictional scenario. At the end of January, Basel-Stadt was the third Swiss canton to join this service. By next year, around 50 per cent of Basel voters should be able to cast their votes digitally.

The process is easy: At first, the visitor has to download a virtual, digital voting pass. As part of a demonstration, this pass replaces the physical vote form that would be sent to voters by mail. After the download, the demo pass guides the visitor through his or her voting in a few simple steps. The system is precisely the same as in the previous real E-Voting.

Until it can truly take off in Basel, the E-Voting by the Postal Service has to fulfil stricter rules than the current solutions available to 30 per cent of voters. The solution by the Postal Service can be expanded in such a way that by 2019, all voters should be able to use it.

Successful beginning

More than 5000 Swiss expats who are registered in the canton of Fribourg were able to vote via the Internet in the votings on 27 November 2016 and 12 February. Likewise, the canton of Neuchatel allowed the Postal Service system to be used for 32,000 voters in the February vote. Both cantons will employ the system for all Federal votes in 2017.

Anyone wishing to try E-Voting by the Swiss Postal Service can do so here.