Local News Summary of February, 28th

In need of a master or PhD thesis? A company writes what every student wants

The idea is neither new nor unusual: In ancient times nobles had professional poets write their speeches for victory celebrations and passed them as their own work. Even today, nobody expects that the president of a country writes his own speeches in his chamber. On April Fool's Day, Swiss television SRF once reported that the writer Pedro Lenz was the ghost writer for Federal Councillor, Alain Berset. Not only is it known that former Federal Councillor, Moritz Leuenberger, was supported by Balts Nill, the drummer with «Stiller Haas» but also that Christoph Blocher's speech three years ago in Basel had been written by someone else. Ghost writing, i.e. writing texts for someone else, is a tolerated phenomenon.

Whether such a speech or writing is reprehensible or welcome is disputable. There is a limit when it comes to receiving awards and, more crucially, where academic qualifications are at stake. A paper handed in at a university which was bought - on the promise of confidentially - from an agency on the Internet has stepped over the limit and becomes fraud. In the end, especially when it comes to academic papers, what is important is that they were written with great effort by the authors, and this is more important than the actual content. Therefore, universities want to campaign against this: their ETCS-points and titles should not be purchasable. However, they can't do much against the ghost writing agencies on the Internet.

Ghostbusters

Scientific studies are less affected since they often need to conduct experiments in a lab which cannot easily outsourced. Those papers in which the sources are easily retrievable in well-maintained libraries, are especially effected. Since ghost writers are human beings, they can produce unique papers which cannot be uncovered by algorithms. Even plagiarism checks can be carried out by these agencies before they deliver a piece of writing.

With the delivery the agency transfers all rights to the client and therefore it bears all responsibility for submitting the paper. The universities of Bern and St Gallen did not believe this and sued Acad Write for assisting misjudgement. They failed to prove their case, however. The university of Basel refers to the actual rules which say that such writings are not allowed and in case of repetition the university threatens to exclude the student.

So far, not a single case of ghost writing was punished with disciplinary measures. But there are not many cases: An estimated 12 cases of ghost writings appear annually in Basel - while about 3000 thesis papers are written per year. There is a high chance of the reputation of the university being damaged through such activities.

Come into my arms, poor student!

One company presents itself as a knight in shining armour for lone students who have to polish their own reputations: «We have the goal of helping students, post-students, and managers to write academic works which you often look for in vain at universities and companies.» Another company asks: «Do you feel left alone in your studies?»

Although Acad Write, like many others, explicitly talks about ghost writing, the company tries to seem like it is only a helping hand for students left to their own devices by their universities and also gives a friendly hint towards «legal consequences which can result from handing in thesis written by others». The company's service can be a «template for your own writing and thus can make the writing of your work easier and quicker». Since the Internet craze and the credit-point-hunting in Bologna, the business of purchased works has gained momentum.

Doctor's thesis as a pure side-product

Agencies benefit twice from changes in studying: On the one hand they benefit from increasing pressure to present a university degree and the anonymity of mobile students, on the other hand they pretend to provide the lost with personal supervision. The agency wants to take over the role of a supervisor for young academics who are in need of one (for several ten thousands of Swiss francs). And as a side-product they create «a template» for a doctor's thesis.

It would only be worth it for very few students to pay through their nose – a single seminar thesis costs several thousand francs – instead of fabricating some half-correct paper in a cloak-and-dagger-operation. Hardly anyone would achieve some financial advantage in the time they saved. There is a difference to longer theses which are written over months. But it is questionable whether a degree can be achieved with a purchased thesis alone. Most degrees above a BA include an oral exam, which cannot be bought. A doctor's thesis must be defended in front of a committee. Is ghost writing itself the ghost?

«An honourable chore»

The plethora of anonymous writers is forgotten who write perfect university theses non-stop without getting any academic reward. John F. Kennedy won the Pulitzer Prize for a book which was written by his speech writers. The ghost writer who was cheated discovered the truth himself. As Pedro Lenz says the work of ghost writers is actually «an honourable chore».

Bad results of alcohol test shoppings by youngsters

Four out of ten shops tested in 2017 in Basel-Stadt were caught selling alcohol to children under 16 years old. In tests at events, which took place for the first time, the results were even less satisfying: In 65 per cent of the cases, youngsters could obtain alcohol illegally.

The medical service unit at the Public Health Department advocates keeping to the legal youth protection regulations on alcohol and tobacco. In 2017, they again commissioned test shopping of diverse alcoholic beverages. Young test-shoppers tried to buy alcohol at events in Basel-Stadt. It is forbidden to sell beer or wine to under 16-year-olds and spirits to under 18-year-olds.

The results: In shops, the quota of beer and wine sales reaching 42 per cent was not satisfactory. At events, the results were even less satisfying: The attempt to unlawfully purchase alcohol succeeded in 65 out of 100 attempts. Therefore it is clear that also at events, alcohol is often sold unlawfully to youngsters.

Support material and advice for free

For the support of shops, pubs and event organisers, the canton Basel-Stadt offers several projects in youth protection. Information and the possibility to order support material for free can be retrieved on the website of youth protection Basel.

Two people injured in collision in Sissach

Two people were injured when their cars collided on the main street in Sissach on Tuesday morning.

According to early investigations by Baselland police, a 79-year-old driver was travelling along the main road towards Gelterkinden at around 10am. At the Hauptstrasse/Güterstrasse junction, he did not see a car approaching from the left which had the right of way. As a result, both cars collided.

The 76-year-old female driver of the correctly driving car suffered considerable injuries and had to be brought to the hospital by the ambulance. The 79-year-old driver of the other car causing the accident suffered injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

Both cars were severely damaged and had to be towed away by a towing company.