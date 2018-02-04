Local News Summary of February, 4rd

60 years of «Diabetes Region Basel»– charity more important than ever before

The number of cases of diabetes is on the rise in the Basel region. The charity «Diabetes Region Basel» has been representing the interests of patients for sixty years – and the support it provides is very much in demand, especially these days. Finally home! Time to put your feet up, relax on the couch, a bit of Netflix, and a packet of crisps. Sounds relaxing, but in the long term it can be a danger to your health. A lifestyle with little movement, unhealthy food, and smoking increases the risk of eventually suffering from type II diabetes. «In Switzerland, there are an estimated 500,000 diabetes patients – however, we assume that the real figure is much higher,» Mariama Seck, from Diabetes Region Basel, said. The number of patients worldwide continues to rise, with an estimated 5,6 per cent of the world's population suffering from it. In Switzerland this could be as much as 5,9 per cent.

Main reason for illness is an unhealthy lifestyle

There are two types of diabetes: Type I is a genetic metabolic disorder, while type II develops over time. «Diabetes type II is strongly associated with an unhealthy lifestyle,» Ms Seck said, hinting that people who eat unhealthy food, smoke, and hardly ever move are especially at risk. Genetic factors can increase the chances of developing this type of diabetes.

Don't worry if you don't like fitness

The older people get, the higher the risk of getting diabetes becomes. «It is probable that every one of us will once in their lifetime suffer from diabetes,» said Ms Seck. It sounds frightening, but there is good news: Diabetes type II can be influenced by «avoiding becoming overweight, checking the body mass index, and by a lot of movement». Don‘t worry: it is not necessary to go to a fitness centre on a daily basis. «It is enough to move a lot every day,» the diabetes expert said. It is also important to eat the right healthy food. The food pyramid can help: Recommended are vegetables, fruit, and salad, as well as a lot of unsweetened beverages. The amount of bread, pasta, and pulses should be kept under control. The amount of dairy products consumed should be kept to a maximum of two per day. Sweets, grease, and oil should be consumed on a very small scale. And: Not smoking is not only good for the lungs but it also diminishes the risk of getting diabetes.

Diabetes Region Basel

The Diabetes Society Basel, which recently has changed its name into «Diabetes Region Basel», has been representing the interests of patients for sixty years. «We represent their interests and help to improve their circumstances in life,» said Mariama Seck. «Besides providing information about diabetes, we also offer food and diabetes consultations.» Healthy food, going for a walk, and some sporty activity after work can all help to prevent type II diabetes.

France does not want to pay for railway line to EuroAirport

For a total cost of 260 million Swiss francs, it would be possible to build a train line parallel to the already existing Basel-Mulhouse route, with a train station just next to the airport terminal. However, according to a report in the «Schweiz am Wochenende» newspaper, the French authorities do not want to contribute to funding a railway access to EuroAirport. In a report about large infrastructural projects planned in France over the next 20 years, it seems clear that the railway access to the EuroAirport is not part of these plans.

Cost of 260 million francs

The development of the railway infrastructure at the airport amounts to 260 million francs, according to «Schweiz am Wochenende». Although the Swiss federal government would pay a large amount, with the authorities of Baden-Württemberg, Basel-Stadt, and Baselland contributing 10 million Euros each, there are still 160 million francs missing. But who should contribute? Neither the airport itself nor the region in France where it is located have so much money. Financing should be secured by 2020, since work should start then. On Saturday afternoon, «Regio Basiliensis» said in a release that they would demand that the French authorities include the train access to the EuroAirport as a key project in their future infrastructure planning. It would ensure an optimal network of local transport and would improve the regional accessibility of the region at the Oberrhein. The train access was also an important project in the development of the tri-national commuter train service, a spokesperson for Regio Basiliensis said.