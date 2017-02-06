Local News Summary of February, 6th

Old-school city guides show that Basel is beautiful, but not cheap

A peak at two city guides from the 1970s and 1980s shows that our city is the most beautiful, original, and humble of all cities. Anyone who disagrees can only blame themselves and is obviously not a Basler.

“If you enter the city as a stranger, you may be missing something that you are used to finding in other cities: outward grandeur, glamour, and prestige. Basel never had the will to be a ruling power: there were never any blood-soaked battles here. The city has never conquered, ruled, or suppressed.” Basel’s former traffic director, Paul Gutzwiller, portrayed the city by the Rhine with these words, in 1979.

“Guzi” was also head of the tourism office, which was based at Schifflände in those days. Hans-Peter Platz, then head of the Basler Zeitung, once described Mr Gutzwiller as the “unofficial city president”, describing him as “educated and full of ideas” and “spontaneous as well as chaotic”.

Mr Gutzwiller saved the Picasso’s Staehelin collection in Basel from being sold to foreign investors. And through the “Bürgerzmorge” (citizen’s breakfast) on Marktplatz, he invented the original “White Dinner” more than 40 years ago.

While Mr Gutzwiller was adamantly against the construction of the Kaiseraugst nuclear power plant, he was by no means anti-technology. On the contrary, he almost sings the praises of the pharmaceutical industry on the introductory pages of the “City Guide for Baslers and non-Baslers”. “This research is not focussed on the moon and space but on the people of this earth and their problems,” the guide says.

A total of 200,000 people lived in Basel during Mr Gutzwiller’s lifetime. He was very proud of the about 4000 students and 575 professors who studied and worked here, even though the university was quite expensive for the city. The traffic director also had some nice words to say about the beauty of the city: “Basel is an absolutely beautiful city, but its beauty is not exploited and sold easily – it demands open and attentive eyes.”

As its title states, the people from Basel somehow come first in the city guide from 1979. Thus, there is also the anecdote of the “Baslerhut” (Basler hat) in the guide. Between about 1550 and 1700, so it is told, Mr and Mrs Basler had been wearing the same hats without “caring about the ridicule of the nearer and farther regions”. A tip of the hat to such obstinacy!

The city guide also features positive remarks about the seemingly indestructible museum of sports. Since 1945, the guide states, it has been located at Missionsstrasse. Apart from wooden skis and corresponding sticks and various other less spectacular clutter, the “complete equipment of a kendo fighter” was the museum’s biggest treasure. How innocent the world must have been if this was seen as the highlight!

A glimpse of the “Neuer Basler Stadtführer” (New Basel City Guide) by Maria Aebersold and Hanns U. Christen from 1969 describes an even bigger city with 233,369 inhabitants. One detail that is already mentioned in the introduction is the fact that women form the majority of people in Basel-Stadt – there were 124,047 women and only 100,462 men. This fact was followed by the words: “The weather of Basel is regarded as sunny, warm, and pleasant. It remains up to you whether you also like it.”

With a sharp tongue

The authors of the “Neuer Basel Stadtführer” also investigate the character of Basel: “In Basel, the only people who look rich are those who are not, or the ones who became rich only very recently and couldn’t handle the pressure.” In addition, the guide said that we Baslers are also very peaceful. “Conflicts in Basel are carried out with sharp tongues, not with fists,” it said. And there was also some local chauvinism to top it off: “Whoever does not speak Basel German is a second-rate human being or at least a stranger.” The city guide does not answer the question of which of the two is worse.

A city guide also needs to be useful. An excerpt from the chapter “Toilets for him and her”: “Public toilets for men are abundant in Basel, while women are expected to be quick on their toes as no toilets have been built for them.” And if this is not enough of a disappointment, it adds: “Toilet paper is mostly available, but not guaranteed. Better to bring your own.”

As you can see, the “Neuer Basel Stadtführer” is not for the faint-hearted. There may be no flying fists in “Bebbitown”, but people do not like being contradicted, as a quote from the chapter “Cafés und Käffeli” said: “A foreign friend once said to me: ‘Basel does not have any cozy cafés!’ – so I broke off all relations with her. What an insult!”

If it has not become clear by now how non-Basel content is treated, there are a few words about Basel’s carnival, the Fasnacht: “Nota Bene: The Fasnacht! Should it be missing from a guide of the city of Basel? Native Baslers would say it must be missing, since Fasnacht is only for the citizens of Basel and not for the guests from abroad, no matter how friendly and welcome they may be for the remaining 362 days.” After thumbing through the two city guides presented here, some things are clear: Toilet paper may be missing here or there, and others might not think that the city is really that beautiful. A real Basler, however, does not really care about their opinions.

Robbery at Basler Kantonalbank in Spiegelgasse

The police are investigating after two men robbed a woman at an ATM in Spiegelgasse on Sunday morning. The robbery happened as the woman was withdrawing cash from the Basler Kantonalbank cash point at around 10am.

According to current investigations of the criminal police of the public prosecution, the woman had already typed in her PIN number when two unidentified men approached her and started a conversation with her.

The woman was then pushed aside and one of the men withdrew a larger amount of money from her account. The woman screamed for help and a passer-by rushed to her help. The two men fled through Schneidergasse towards Innenstadt.

An immediate search for the thieves has so far remained unsuccessful.