Local News Summary of January, 10th

At last: restaurant in the former “Rägedropfe” shop is opening after all!

Almost one year after the initial announcement, the "Paseo" tapas restaurant will finally open this week at Theaterstrasse. Delicious times lie ahead.

There was a big shockwave when the owners of “Rägedropfe”, a traditional Basel restaurant, announced a year ago that it would close down. However, regulars were soon able to overcome their sadness. Only a few weeks later, the Unternehmen Parterre announced that they would replace it with a tapas restaurant and takeaway. For a time, there was no development, and the public had to wait until recently for an update. For a long time, nothing could be seen beyond the whitewashed windows. However, the wait is finally over.

Full speed ahead

The Spanish word “Paseo” means “stroll” in English – and now, you really can go for a nice walk to Theaterstrasse. On Friday, 12th January, the new tapas restaurant will open its doors at 6pm. “The location is very good, and of course we hope for a lot of reglar customers and word of mouth advertising,” Parterre marketing manager, Urs Mangold, said. Inside the restaurant, there are no reminders of the former raincoat shop – you feel like you’ve entered a region of southern Spain instead. Only a few days from now, the “Paseo” will offer sunny food even in grey and dreary January.

How to get eight weeks of holidays in 2018

With every new year, the holiday planning phase also starts. The anticipation of relaxing days at the beach or exciting city trips is rising. We’ll show you how to get the maximum out of the bridging days to achieve a clever distribution of holidays and the most leisure possible.

February 2018

Relaxation after Fasnacht. The two days after the finale of this year’s Fasnacht are perfect to prepare yourself for the work week which lies ahead. In Basel, it is often the case that employees do not have to go to work during the two Cortège afternoons (Monday and Wednesday). Therefore, many people who work have to take two days of holidays in order to enjoy Fasnacht and the “drey scheenschte Dääg” to the fullest.

Holiday account: -4

Total number of of holidays (weekends included): 9

March/April 2018

You can take time off work from Good Friday to 30th March or until one week after Easter Monday. You only need to take 4 days off for this.

Holiday account: -4

Total number of of holidays (weekend included): 20

April/May 2018

This year’s 1st May is a Tuesday. If you take a holiday on 30th April and invest 3 holiday days, you’ll get 7 days off in total (weekend included).

Holiday account: -4

Total number of of holidays (weekend included): 7

You can even plan for longer holidays if you put in 4 additional days off in the following week.

Holiday account: -4

Total number of of holidays (weekend included): 14

July/August 2018

1st August is in the middle of the week this year. If you put down the last two days of July and the first few days of August as holidays, you can enjoy the Swiss National Day without any remorse.

Holiday account: -4

Total number of of holidays (weekend included): 9

December 2018

What could be more relaxing than ending the year with a holiday? This year, you’ll need to take only 4 days off to achieve 12 days without having to go to the office.

Holiday account: -4

Total number of of holidays (weekend included): 10

And this is what it all adds up to at the end of the year:

Holiday account: -24

Total number of of holidays (weekend included): 52

With 5 weeks of holidays in total for 2018, you have 1 remaining day off if you follow our instructions. Have fun planning your holidays!