Local News Summary of January, 19th

Air in Basel more polluted in 2017

Concentrations of nitrogen oxide, fine dust, and ozone in the air around Basel were higher in 2017 than in the previous year due to more disruptive weather conditions.

However, the mean value of air pollutants was “within the normal range of annual fluctuations” and is comparable to levels in 2015, a spokesperson for the Office of Air Hygiene of both Basels said on Thursday. The cause of the spike is weather-related; the start of 2017 was cold and, compared to 2016, temperatures in June had been very high.

For the first time since records began, the daily maximum limit for nitrogen oxide at Feldbergstrasse in Basel had not been exceeded. Nevertheless, the general pollution level rose above the maximum limit, including at the measuring station near the motorway in Hardwald. There, the daily limit had been exceeded three times.

The annual limit for fine dust was exceeded on one occasion at Feldbergstrasse. The daily limit however was exceeded several times at the measuring stations, mostly due to the cold weather in January. Lower than average annual levels of nitrogen dioxide and fine dust than in 2016 have last year been measured in Sissach, BL.

Still above the limits is the ozone pollution in both Basels – at all stations, the daily limit has been exceeded. The highest concentration was seen at Chrischona, where the limit was exceeded for a total of 359 hours during last year.

Associations unite to campaign against noise pollution at EuroAirport

Five associations from Germany, France, and Switzerland have united in their campaign for measures against increasing noise pollution at the EuroAirport Basel-Mülhausen (EAP). Representatives of the five groups on Thursday signed a tri-national charter for the environment.

The charter aims to improve the life quality and health of residents in the area, according to a press release. The associations also want the options and limits of aviation on the airport to be made clear.

The charter demands a night flight ban between 11pm and 6am, a fixed limit of 100,000 flights per year, and the abolition of curves during take-offs and landings. It also says that the development of aviation technology has brought with it new possibilities to reduce the noise, and the public expects an improved protection.

It has been signed by the following organisations in Germany, France, and Switzerland: The Association de Défense des Riverains de l‘Aéroport, the citizens‘ initiative (Bürgerinitiative) Südbadischer Flughafenanreiner, the Swiss Forum Flughafen – nur mit der Region, the protection association of the population around the airport Basel-Mülhausen, and communities of the communities‘ association Flugverkehr.

At the EAP annual media conference on Thursday, airport director Matthias Suhr opposed a night ban. Flights during off-peak hours between 5am and 6am were of “great significance” for passenger traffic and express cargo, he said. He also rejected a cap on take-offs and landings, however the airport management is also interested in introducing new routes.

According to the latest report by the flight noise commission, which advises the governments of both Basels, an increase in flight movements in 2016 led to more noise late at night. This development has especially had an affect on the areas south of the airport, which were more affected by noise pollution than the year before. There was also an increase in top noise emissions in 2016.

The disputed southern landings in 2017 exceeded the 10 per cent limit. The authorities must now seek new measures to combat this.

Possibly the oldest garfish in the world lives in Zoo Basel

The oldest longnose gar in Zoo Basel is literally a living fossil. He is 50 years old and according to the “fish-base” database, he might be the oldest known fish of his species.

Nobody knows the exact birth date of the longnose gar in aquarium 32. It is only known that the aged inhabitant of the vivarium joined the zoo as a 40cm long young fish in 1971. Since then, he developed into a rather fine chap of more than a metre in length. Gars are native to the waters between Lake Erie and Florida. They are considered to be “living fossils” since they carry some ancient fish traits and have existed for more than 125 million years. They have not changed much since then.

A real living fossil

According to the “fish-base“ databank, the longnose gar in the vivarium is a real living fossil in the double sense of the word. The oldest known animal of its species is listed as 36 years old. The senior fish joined the zoo at the age of four or five together with two other longnose gars, before the vivarium was opened. In the wild, longnose gars do not normally live longer than 20 years.

Dinosaurs among the fish

Longnose gars live in the partially lush vegetation near the shores of lakes, in rivers, and in ponds. They are flash hunters just like normal American pickerels. The two fish, which at first sight look similar, are not at all related even if they partially live in the same waters. The gar stems from an ancient “fish-line” of dinosaurs and has outlived them by 65 million years.

Fish with special equipment

Gars are the only fish which have an occipital joint, which allows them to nod and also swivel their heads from side to side. This agility is an advantage in hunting prey. The grim-looking fish catch their prey when passing with a knock to the side using their long mouth, which is armed with sharp teeth. Their bowels are spiralled just like those of sharks and rays, and their swim bladder also works as a lung. The swim bladders of modern fish evolved from a primitive fish lung. Gars are reliably protected by scale armour against all possible injuries.