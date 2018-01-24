Local News Summary of January, 24th

Baselland Transport Services test tram collision-warning system

A new collision warning system for trams is being tested by Baselland Transport Services (BLT). The “Tram Forward Collision Warning System” is designed to support tram drivers in their work and increase traffic safety.

The project was launched in cooperation with Stadler and Bosch Rail Transport. If the test results are positive, the entire “Tango” tram fleet will receive this collision-warning system.

Driving a tram demands absolute concentration, especially when considering the ever-increasing traffic on the streets. Tram drivers must always be acutely aware of potentially tricky traffic situations and avoid any danger. The new collision-warning system works by warning drivers early about potential crashes. Such driving assistant systems (so-called “electronic co-drivers”) are well-known in the car industry and are now introduced for BLT tram services.

In a first step, the system will only warn the driver about dangerous situations. In a second integration step, an automatic emergency brake will be activated if necessary. However, the tram driver always retains the possibility to intervene.

Radar and video sensor technology

The test collision-warning system combines a video camera and a radar sensor with a controlling device. The radar sensor scans the front of a tram in a maximum radius of 160 metres and registers the distance and speed of cars. Besides moving objects, the radar also detects stationary items. This allows for a differentiation between people and objects and a recognition of the tram route.

All information gathered by both sensors is put together to form an immediate picture of the environment in a central control unit. This unit also provides additional information such as the tram’s speed. If the system registers a dangerously close distance, the driver receives an optic and acoustic warning, allowing him or her to react in time. If the tram driver does not react or is too late, the driver assistant system will then brake automatically.

More professional burglaries – increased police operations

When burglars are throwing their stolen goods out of a moving car, the police are already hot on their heels. Police commissioner Thomas Müller knows that such cases happen quite often. On Monday, he coordinated a large-scale operation in Lörrach and the surrounding area.

Burglars who are stopped during a police operation will often try to get rid of their stolen goods. In such cases, police officers need to remain alert because they are most likely not dealing with amateurs.

The Baden-Württemberg police have considered burglaries to be a major crime problem for quite some time now, and a few police headquarters have taken various measures to combat break-ins. This includes intense operations along regional and trans-regional traffic routes, particularly the tri-border area with Switzerland and France. The main focus of the police are trans-border burglary gangs – during the darker seasons of the year, they are responsible for a rise in house break-ins. In the last quarter of 2017, the districts of Lörrach, Weil am Rhein, and Müllheim were particularly affected by this sort of crime.

Thanks to more police operations, it is expected that burglars will be caught before they have the chance to leave the region with their stolen goods. One of these operations took place on Monday night, when the police headquarters in Freiburg organised several large-scale inspections near the French and Swiss borders. They received back-up from the operational police headquarters. Additional support was provided by the German Federal Police, the cantonal police of Basel-Stadt, the border guard corps of Basel, and the French National Gendarmerie.

Sofia Hultén at Tinguely Museum Basel

Many objects only become interesting when you use them outside of their normal function: Berlin-based artist Sofia Hultén manipulates everyday things in such a manner. Videos have recorded her performances, and some objects are also on display – both of which can now be seen in Basel.

The exhibition title “Here’s the Answer. What’s the Question?” is representative of Ms Hultén’s approach to freeing situations or objects from their normal usage with small modifications or a shift in chronology. Thus, everyday objects develop a secret life of their own and inspire people to think about other possibilities.

Born in Stockholm in 1972 and currently working in Berlin, Sofia Hultén imbues crude objects such as building material, a mattress, or an old chest of drawers with a poetic depth. Objets trouvés become objets manipulés in a humorous manner – for example, she is not afraid to bite into an apple through a plastic bag.

If you allow yourself to enter this world, you are rewarded with deceleration: Many of Hultén’s videos last longer than an hour. Sometimes, the magic can be witnessed in short sequences, but it can also lie hidden in a monumental and absurd arrangement. Decay and science fiction are close – at least in the museum.

As of today, this playing with time, space, and irony is open for visitors at the Museum Tinguely in Basel. The exhibition, which was created in cooperation with the Ikon Gallery Birmingham, can be visited until 1 May. Both museums offer a communal catalogue to accompany “Here’s the Answer. What’s the Question?”.

The exhibition is part of the “PerformanceProcess. 60 Jahre Performancekunst in der Schweiz” (60 years of Swiss performance art) programme. This often volatile spectacle started in September 2017.