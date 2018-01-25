Local News Summary of January, 25th

Basel company takes over Constantin Media group

Constantin Medien AG will in the future be run from Basel. A joint takeover bid by Basel media company Highlight Communications and the investment firm Studhalter has been successful, a spokesperson for the Munich company told the media on Wednesday.

Around 38 per cent of stocks in Constantin have already been tendered and all necessary approvals have been successful. Highlight was already the largest shareholder of Constantin Medien, owning 30 per cent of its shares.

Since June last year, Constantin Medien AG has owned the TV channel Sport 1, Internet platform Sport1 and the productions firm, Plazamedia. The long-established film company, Constantin Film, and the profitable sport rights marketing team have been in the possession of Highlight for a long time.

Suspected flu cases continue to rise in both Basels

While both Basels continue to see an increase in suspected cases of influenza flu, other cantons in Switzerland have registered fewer suspected cases this week compared to the previous week. However, the flu virus is still widespread.

The trend is still on the rise in the cantons of Aargau, Solothurn as well as Basel-Stadt and Baselland. In the Romandie and in the Canton of Bern, it appears that the flu is making a retreat while in the remaining cantons there is a continual trend. Most European countries reached the high point of the continual flu outbreak two weeks ago, according to the Federal Office for Public Health (Bundesamt für Gesundheit - BAG).

Doctors within the Sentinella reporting system, a collective of practitioners who jointly monitor and track cases of non-reportable diseases such as influenza, have registered a total of 35,8 suspected cases of flu per every 1000 consultations. This is according to the BAG website. This is in accordance with a projection of 303 cases (last week: 365) cases per 100,000 residents.

The peak of the flu outbreak, which struck in the last two weeks, got up to 351 suspected cases per 100,000 residents, according to the BAG website. The illness is still widespread in all regions, however.

Basel-Stadt receives "Golden plug" award for electro mobility

Basel-Stadt has been honoured with the “Golden plug” award for the canton's efforts to get people to switch to electric forms of transport. The award was given at the 8th congress for electro mobility on Wednesday by the Swiss Forum for Electric Mobility, which is sponsored by the Federal Office for Roads and the Touring Club of Switzerland.

The significance of electro mobility in urban areas is growing and increases the energetic efficiency of mobility, reduces the dependence on fossil fuels, and lowers local air and noise emissions.

It is because of this that the canton of Basel-Stadt became engaged in researching electro mobility more than ten years ago. Many measures and pilot projects were put in place. In a number of districts in Basel, “blue zones” for parking are to be established to allow drivers to charge their electric cars without having to go to a petrol station. In the last year, “E-Taxis in Basel” has been set up, which entitled taxi drivers to a support contribution of up to 20 per cent if they bought an electric car. According to a spokesperson, this long-standing commitment as well as specific projects was the reason Basel-Stadt has this year been awarded a “Golden plug” (“Goldener Stecker”).

The Swiss Forum for Electric Mobility is giving visible recognition to future-oriented local politicians and authorities in recognition of their work, as well as providing additional inspiration to those looking for new ideas on how to make electro mobility part of everyday travel.