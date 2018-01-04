Local News Summary of January, 4th

Stormy weather in Basel region causes damage and injures two people

Fierce winds swept across the Basel region on Wednesday morning, causing major disruption, injuries and property damage.

Fire fighters had to work around the clock clearing debris, and there was disruption to train services as well as flights. A woman was seriously injured in Saint Louis by falling debris. Some buildings in Schlipfweg, Riehen were without power for a short time.

The fierce storm brought thunder and lightning as well as strong gusts of wind which reached speeds of up to 162 km/h at Chrischona (Bettingen).

One pedestrian in nearby France was injured when pieces of a wall broke off on the Rue de Bâle in Saint Louis and fell on top of her. According to the Préfecture du Haut-Rhin, the woman was hospitalised with severe injuries. A motorcyclist was hit and injured by falling branches in Kandertal, near Lörrach.

Property damage in the hundreds of thousands

In Baselland, the damage to property amounted to 570,000 Swiss francs by Wednesday afternoon, according to the building insurance company in the canton. The firm is expecting further reports of damages over the coming days.

Regional public transport was also affected by the storm: Trams on the Basel Transport Service network were hit by branches and other objects at three locations, causing short delays. As well as at Bruderholz and Claraplatz, the new tram extension line to Saint-Louis was also temporarily disrupted.

The Baselland Transport Services (BLT) tramline to Leymen (France) was also interrupted for several hours – replacement buses were put on until the line was running again. Various bus lines in Basel and the region had to be re-routed because some streets were blocked by debris.

Alsace trains stopped

The French Federal Railway service (SNCF) shut down its Alsace trains over the course of Wednesday morning and they were not up and running again by the afternoon. Consequently, travel in that region was seriously affected. Even the Zollfreie Strasse in Weil am Rhein (Germany) was closed for a short period of time.

At the EuroAirport Basel-Mülhausen, a total of 15 flights out of 170 due to land or take off were cancelled, 5 of whilch were re-routed. Two planes returned to their points of origin rather than attempting a landing. The French flight authorities temporarily interrupted their flight plans to avoid dangerous air traffic jams due to delayed planes.

The wind also lifted a hangar roof on the private area of the EuroAirport. According to the Préfecture, nobody was injured. In Basel, a few tiles came off roofs; flowerpots fell from windowsills and balconies, and some construction barriers were turned over.

Streets blocked

The emergency services in Baselland had to deal with various fallen trees that had blocked roads. There were also reports of roofs being ripped off. There were incidents reported across the canton, particularly in the Laufental and the Oberbaseland areas. Between Gelterkinden and Rünenberg, a falling tree destroyed a fire truck.

As well as wreaking havoc across the region, the storm also scattered the waste paper bundles that had been put out by residents for collection in some of Basel’s city districts. The cleanup is expected to take days, the city cleaners have said. No injuries were reported in Basel-Stadt or in Baselland.

The storm was accompanied by heavy rain, which caused small rivers including the Wiese, to surge. The Rhine water level should reach its peak on Friday at noon and by Thursday night it could rise above the limit for safe Rhine transportation.

The authorities in both Basel-Stadt and Baselland are asking citizens to avoid going to the forests and wooded areas - especially to where trees have already fallen as there is an increased danger of further falling debris. The affected areas will not be cleared until next Monday at the earliest.

Robbery at jewellers in Clarastrasse

The police are looking for a man who robbed a jewellers shop in Claraplatz on Wednesday afternoon.

Current investigations by the criminal police of the public prosecution reveal that a masked man entered the shop at 3.30pm, when there were no customers inside. When the owner (who had been in a back room) came to the front of the shop, he was suddenly attacked with pepper spray.

After a brief struggle, the robber managed to grab some jewellery before fleeing on foot towards Claragraben. An immediate search for the man remained unsuccessful. The shop owner had to be treated by paramedics at the scene.

The police are looking for:

An unidentified man, aged between 45-50 years old, 175-180cm tall, weighing about 70 kg, with light skin, slim build, small eyes, sunken cheeks, and a slim face. At the time he was wearing glasses and a dark ski mask, dark clothes, and a jacket with exterior pockets.

Anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to contact the criminal police of Basel-Stadt (phone number: 061 267 71 11) or by going to the nearest police station.

Driver taken to hospital after overturning car on the A22

A driver was injured when his car overturned on the A22 towards Basel on Tuesday afternoon.

According to current investigations by the Baselland police, the 23-year-old man had been driving from Liestal towards Basel before the accident happened. Shortly before the “Hülften” roundabout near the exit to Pratteln, the man drove straight ahead at a left turn and his car collided with a rock. The car overturned and came to a halt on its roof beside the central reservation barrier.

The driver was able to free himself and get out of the car on his own. Paramedics took him to a hospital for a check-up. The car was completely written-off and had to be towed away.

The A22 was blocked to all traffic heading towards Basel until 7.10pm. All traffic was rerouted and there were temporary queues.