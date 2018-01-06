Local News Summary of January, 6th

Novartis rumoured to be selling off parts of its US drugs sector

An international news agency has claimed that Novartis is making plans to sell off part of its American genetic drugs sector. A report by Bloomsberg claims the pharmaceutical group could sell divisions of its subsidiary company, Sandoz, for up to three billion dollars. Bloomsberg reported these news on Friday based on information from a source. In December, Novartis confirmed rumours about a potential sale or the closure of specific non-central products. According to earlier media reports, the United States dermatology sector of Sandoz is to be sold for up to 1,5 billion dollars. Both pharmaceutical companies as well as private equity companies had voiced their interest, it was stated. It appears that Novartis is now reconsidering the future of further less profitable business fields of Sandoz with strong competition.

Storm update for the weekend

The cantonal crisis unit of both Basels has given the all-clear regarding the weather, however the public is still advised to avoid going into the woods. MeteoSchweiz has set the danger level for wind at 1 for this weekend – meaning no or little danger. However, walks in the woods or nearby areas are still not recommended. This is particularly the case in areas where trees have already fallen, or there is a risk of other trees breaking or branches falling. The clear-up operation in Basel’s forests will most likely not start before Monday. Barriers put in place across roads or paths need to be respected, even if there is no apparent immediate danger.

The flu has arrived in Basel – a hundred years ago, there was an epidemic

Many people in Basel are currently lying in bed with fever and not going to work: This year’s seasonal flu, as well as similar illnesses, have definitely arrived in Basel. What most people do not know however is that exactly one hundred years ago, the Spanish influenza ravaged the region. The flu is currently spread far and wide across Switzerland. But hat is the situation in Basel at the moment? Yesterday morning,barfi.ch put this question to Basel’s cantonal doctor Thomas Steffen and received the following answer: “This year’s seasonal flu or similar illnesses arrived in Basel two weeks ago. Therefore, many people currently have the flu or other typical winter illnesses – such as colds or stomach bugs. Last week, there were reports of an average of 56 suspected flu cases per 1000 doctor visits in Switzerland. This is a wide spread of influenza, and the tendency is still on the rise. The peak of the flu should be reached in these January weeks.” This year, the rise of the flu in North West Switzerland is slow compared to the East of Switzerland, the Grisons, and Ticino. The most recent Federal Office for Public Health (BAG) report stated that the flu was only “spread” in the Basel region – in all the other regions, the flu was “widespread”. However, this is likely to change due to the overall dynamics, and all of Switzerland should be in the “widespread” category soon. The following link shows a video with anti-flu tips from Basel’s Department for Health:

Exactly a hundred years ago

It is common knowledge that flu is an illness that should never be underestimated – it can be deadly, especially for people who suffer poor health. This deadly consequence was especially apparent between 1918 and 1919, exactly a hundred years ago, when the Spanish influenza was raging worldwide. Switzerland was no exception.

24,499 influenza deaths

Unfortunately, the disease outbreak started during the final stages of World War One – when all the authorities and commissions were otherwise occupied. At the same time, Switzerland was suffering from severe social unrest, which resulted in workers’ revolts, strikes, and mass protests. The timing for an outbreak was therefore very unfortunate. Switzerland was struck by two waves of influenza. It all began in mid-1918, when a total of two million Swiss citizens caught the virus, and 24,499 of those who had fallen ill died. The epidemic was the biggest demographic catastrophe ever experienced in Switzerland. It took a year before the danger level was under control.