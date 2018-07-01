Local News Summary of July, 1st

Numerous EuroAirport flights cancelled on first summer holiday weekend

As in the past few weeks, numerous flights at EuroAirport Basel will be cancelled also this weekend. The reason for these cancellations is once again the strike of air traffic controllers in France.

Vivienne Gaskell, media spokesperson for Basel’s EuroAirport, confirmed at the request of barfi.ch that flights from Basel are cancelled due to the strike in France. Yesterday, 14 flights were affected and 22 today. Even though certain flights are or were cancelled, passengers will not arrive at the airport and find that there is no takeoff. The airlines will inform you in good time that your flight will be cancelled. This means that there is no chaos at EuroAirport, but normal operation continues. Moreover, there are no delays so far.

Most of the destinations affected by the cancellation are flights to the South such as Barcelona, Corsica, and Nice (among others), but also cities such as Hamburg or Brussels.

It is hot in Basel: The Dos and Don'ts for the heat

Temperatures are rising and the hot weather affects many people and animals. Here is what you should consider despite the summer feeling to look after your own health and that of others.

Many people suffer from circulatory problems or dehydration in high temperatures – clear signs of overheating of the body. Older people in particular can no longer cope that well with the effects of increasing heat. Temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius also cause heat deaths in Europe again and again. Find out below how you can protect yourself and what you should know to deal best with the heat.

Dos:

In hot weather, you should drink a lot because the body loses fluid quickly through sweat. Two to three litres of liquid a day are advised, not necessarily ice-cold drinks (water and diluted juice are better), and also warm unsweetened tea (for example fresh mint tea).

Foods that contain a lot of water, such as fruit and vegetables, should also be eaten more often. In general, light and small dishes are a good option, as they are more easily digested by the body.

Your day plans should not contain too many strenuous activities. Your body slows down in the heat, and the activities of the day should also be planned according to this fact. Cooling down in the Rhine or at the other surrounding public baths is always recommended.

As a general rule, leave your car at home and use other methods of transportation. The environment is even more polluted by heat otherwise. There are many alternatives such as public transport or resorting to a bicycle, which can be ridden at a leisurely pace without much effort.

It is also important to keep your phone in the shade. Any technical device can heat up very quickly and thus become inoperative. Many mobile phones also have a built-in heat damage warning.

Don'ts:

You should avoid drinking alcoholic beverages as much as possible. Alcohol affects the circulation and increases the loss of water and salt of the body.

Eating fatty foods should also be avoided. Fat generates additional heat in the body when it is burned and requires a lot of energy. You also shouldn’t eat too much at once, since this also leads to increased energy consumption, which uses up additional energy in the heat.

Stress, hectic, and physical exertion should generally be avoided if possible.

Never leave children or dogs in your car. Even when the outside temperatures are not that high, a car heats up extremely quickly.

FC Basel on the brink of its next departure: Goalkeeper Thomas Vaclik is about to move to Sevilla

According to media reports, FC Basel’s goalkeeper Thomas Vaclik's departure is nearly certain.

FCB goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, who has been with the club for many years, is on the brink of joining Sevilla FC. There was almost a transfer already last year. The Czech goalkeeper and Benfica agreed, but the FC Basel demanded more money than the Portuguese were prepared to pay.