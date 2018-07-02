Local News Summary of July, 2nd

Police of Basel-Stadt seek witnesses after several incidents over the weekend

People injured in fire

On Friday night at around 11pm, a fire broke out in the family gardens on Bettingerweg. Two people were injured.

Current investigations by the criminal police of the public prosecution reveal that a gas bottle had suddenly caught fire during a barbecue. Two men were injured and had to be taken to the emergency ward by the paramedics of Basel-Stadt. The fire was extinguished shortly afterwards by the professional fire brigade. The cause of the fire is still unclear and the subject of an investigation by the criminal police of the public prosecution. A technical defect of the gas cylinder cannot be excluded.

Anyone who can provide relevant information is requested to contact the criminal police of Basel-Stadt’s public prosecution on the phone number 061 267 71 11 or at the nearest police station.

Fire in a single-family house

On Saturday at 6pm, a fire broke out in a detached house in Langen Loh, near General Guisan-Strasse. Nobody was injured. Current investigations by the criminal police of the public prosecution show that the inhabitant of the house had noticed strong smoke odour coming from the cellar. She then informed the professional fire brigade of Basel-Stadt, which was able to extinguish the fire a short time later. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is the subject of an investigation by the criminal police of Basel-Stadt’s public prosecution.

Anyone who can provide relevant information is requested to contact the criminal police on the phone number 061 267 71 11 or at the nearest police station.

Arrests after violent confrontation

On that same Saturday at 3.15pm, there was a violent confrontation between a woman and a man in the Elisabethenanlage near the pavilion. Both persons involved were injured and consequently arrested.

Current investigations by the criminal police of the public prosecution reveal that passers-by had informed the police because a violent confrontation between a woman and a man had been taking place in the De-Wette Park. The woman had a broken bottle in her hand while the man was wielding a stabbing weapon, and both of them injured each other in the fight. The woman had to be taken to the emergency ward and treated by the paramedics of Rettung Basel-Stadt afterwards. Both attackers, a 41-year-old and a 40-year-old Romanian, were arrested.

The exact course of events and the cause for this violent conflict have not yet been clarified and are still subject of investigations by the criminal police. Anyone who can provide relevant information is requested to contact the criminal police of Basel-Stadt’s public prosecution on the phone number 061 267 71 11 or at the nearest police station.

Man dies in Rhine

Also on Saturday, after 5.30pm, a man was discovered lifelessly floating in the Rhine by passers-by and rescued from the water at Uferstrasse. Despite immediate resuscitation measures by the passers-by, the emergency services had to declare the man dead. As further investigations by the criminal police and the Institute of Forensic Medicine revealed, the man died of a natural cause of death while swimming in the Rhine.

Further information is not given out of reverence and in consideration for the man’s relatives.

Next week's weather: first hot, then thunderstorms

It is and will remain hot even after the weekend. Over the course of the week, however, the weather will get thundery and cool down a little.

Today, the thermometer rises to 31 degrees Celsius again and it will not get colder than 18 degrees at night. Tuesday will already be a little cooler with 27 degrees. On Wednesday, 28 degrees are expected, but it will then cool down significantly on Thursday and Friday with 23 degrees and 21 degrees respectively. Cloudy skies and occasional thunderstorms are also expected towards the end of the week.