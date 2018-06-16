Local News Summary of June, 16th

Alleged burglars arrested in Pratteln

Two wanted Serbian men, including one suspected of committing multiple buglaries, have been arrested in Baselland. The police arrested the two men and a woman on Thursday night at an address in Wartenbergstrasse, Pratteln. The two men were taken into custody while the woman, who had been questioned about a traffic offense, was released.

Police investigations reveal that one of the men, a 38-year-old, is wanted by the police in another canton on suspicion of committing a number of burglaries. The other man (34) is also wanted by the police in another canton. He was transferred to the relevant authorities and is now in custody there. The police and public prosecution of Baselland have initiated further investigations and are checking whether the 34-year-old may also have committed burglaries.

Basel’s construction site summer 2018: Transportation network renovation continues

The renovation of the Basel Transport Services (BVB) network continues this summer. From 25 June, parts of the track lubricating system in Gerbergasse will be renewed at night. From the beginning of July until the beginning of September, parts of the infrastructure of tramline 6 between Morgartenring and Allschwil Dorf will be replaced. Track renovation works will also begin in Rosentalstrasse as of the beginning of July. Parts of the infrastructure in the section from Messeplatz to Eglisee will be renewed. In both places, buses will replace trams during the main construction work. To ensure passenger safety and that of other road users at all times, overhead lines and track systems will also be renewed this year (see press release from 7 December). Major construction works will begin at night at the corner by the main post office in Gerbergasse (25 June to 11 July). Defective parts of the track lubrication system need to be replaced in that area.

Replacement buses for tramline 6

From 2 July to 7 September, replacement buses will run between Morgartenring and Allschwil Dorf. The reason for this replacement is a first major redevelopment stage of Baslerstrasse in Allschwil, organised and supervised by the Basel Civil Engineering Office. Tracks and overhead contact lines will also be replaced and stops will be converted to be adequate for disabled people. From the beginning of July, parts of the tracks and overhead lines will also be renewed in the section between Messeplatz and Eglisee. Between 10September and 21 October, replacement buses will thus be running in that part of Basel – trams will continue to run between Eglisee and the Riehen border. These construction works are being carried out under the supervision of the Basel-Stadt Civil Engineering Office. July will also mark the beginning of constructions at the border crossing Hörnli to Grenzach-Wyhlen. Bus number 38 will therefore be run in two parts from 2 to 8 July (Bachgraben to Friedhof am Hörnli/Im Rippel to Wyhlen-Siedlung). Tracks in the area of the Markthalle intersection will also be replaced. The majority of this work is expected to take place in August and September.

More track renewal work in autumn

Parts of the tram tracks of line 3 on Zürcherstrasse will also be replaced this year from the end of September onwards. The section between Aeschenplatz and Birsfelden Hard will be operated by replacement buses in both directions between 22 October and 24 November 2018. Line 3 continues from Aeschenplatz via Hardstrasse and turns at Schänzli. Construction works continue on the Basel-Riehen border axis as well. These works are also conducted under the supervision of the Civil Engineering Office of Basel-Stadt and will continue until 2021. Further information can be found here.More detailed information about all the construction sites can be found on the corresponding flyers, which are to be distributed extensively in all trams and buses and will be published on the BVB website before construction work begins. The renovations have been coordinated with the responsible cantonal authorities and other partners such as the Industrial Works of Basel (IWB). The BVB thanks all affected persons for their understanding of this necessary work to ensure the safety of all road users.

Witnesses sought after collision between two cyclists

The police are looking for witnesses after an accident at Müllheimerstrasse between two cyclists on Thursday night. One of the cyclists suffered minor injuries. The police say the cyclist who caused the accident, which happened at 6.45pm by the Horburgpark exit in Basel, left the scene on his bike without helping the other person. The suspect is described as being approximately 25-30 years old and of African origin. He was riding a white triathlon bike with a carbon frame.

The traffic police want to speak to this man as well as anyone else who may have witnessed this accident. Contact the traffic police on: 061 699 12 12 or via the email address KapoVrk.VLZ@jsd.bs.ch