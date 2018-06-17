Local News Summary of June, 17th

At the moment, Basel is full of art lovers who have come to the city in large numbers to attend the world-famous «Art Basel» fair. But what do these visitors think about our beautiful city and its places of interest? A glimpse on the review website, tripadvisor, unveils a few surprises.

One of Basel's most popular of interest is the Münster. Our cathedral is a must-see among tourists and groups of them climb up the towers – and according to tripadvisor, are fascinated!

«It is impressive to climb up the towers. It’s narrow, dark, you have to duck your head and the walk will give you weak knees. We liked it and rewarded ourselves with a great view on the city», said one.

«The Basler Münster is worth seeing from the inside and outside, and also the cloister is magnificent. And the view from the Pfalz is unique», commented another.

Let's go to the next tourist magnet, the Marktplatz. And it pleases the tourists as well. One in particular:

«The Marktplatz at the centre of Basel is directly located in front of the beautiful town hall. There are many charming market stands with all kinds of delicious treats and delicacies. And beautiful flower stands.»

But Basel is not only known for its places of interest, but mostly for its museums. They are a special focus for visitors to «Art Basel».

«For a long time I wanted to re-visit the Kunstmuseum, the second big museum in the artistic city of Basel besides the Fondation Beyeler. The museum really benefits from the new building», one person wrote.

When there is so much excitement around Basel, one may ask whether there is anything tourists moan about. Among Baslers the Roche-tower is disputed. So we chose the well-known building by Herzog & de Meuron and are interested to find out what visitors think about the Roche headquarters.

«Although there are other opinions, I think it's an impressive and unique building. It is recommended to visit the café since you get a fantastic overview over entire Basel from there», wrote one reviewer.

But be aware! Surveys conducted in Europe and the US show that 50-60 per cent of people who book online are influenced by ratings like on tripadvisor, and there are many complaints about dodgy or purchased ratings. Experts therefore warn: The evaluations are not representative, and the portal is prone to manipulation attempts.