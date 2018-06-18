Local News Summary of June, 18th

Basler Alex Wilson lowers his 200m best time to 20.26 seconds

Alex Wilson lowered his Swiss sprinting record of 200m to 20.26 seconds at the «Citius» meeting in Bern. Despite a slight headwind of 0.3 m/s, the Basler set the record.

Wilson was three hundredths faster than two weeks ago, when he competed in the Swiss Club Championships in Basel. Last Sunday, he did not attend the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm as a precautionary measure because of knee complaints.

Jamaican-born Wilson, also a national record holder over 100m, had already run faster over half the track lap. A year ago, at the Swiss Championships, he crossed the finish line after 20.23 seconds. He had started under protest because he had previously been given a red card because of a false start. However, his protest was rejected, which meant the record also received no recognition.

It comes as no surprise to Mr Wilson that he is in shape this season, primarily over the long sprint track. «I haven't trained much at speed yet, so that's just the beginning», he said. His goal for the season remains to win a medal at the European Championships in Berlin.

Kambundji also won

Mujinga Kambundji did not disappoint her many fans at her new home meeting. From the start, the Bernese local heroine led the race for over 100 metres. In the last few metres, she fought down her worst competitor, Bulgarian runner Ivet Lalova-Collio, the 100m European Champion of 2012. At 11.23 seconds, Kambundji remained 7 hundredths above their season record.

As of this year, Switzerland once again has a hurdle sprinter who can keep up internationally. Jason Joseph proved his enormous talent with his victory over 110m hurdles. The Baselland sprinter fought his way past his last competitors on the last few metres and set a personal best of 13.46 seconds. Joseph is only five hundredths short of Andreas Kundert's Swiss record.

The Swiss women's relay over 4x400 m took advantage of a rare opportunity to start outside the big championships in this discipline. Cornelia Halbheer, Robine Schürmann, Sarah Atcho, and Lea Sprunger finished in 3:29,46 minutes. The qualification for the European Championships in Berlin, for which the best 16 nations of the continent will qualify, should therefore include all of them. The quartet also remained less than a second above the Swiss record (3:28.52).

Federer beats Raonic 6:4 7:6 at ATP Final in Stuttgart

Roger Federer on Saturday won the grass court tournament in Stuttgart for the first time. The Swiss tennis ace defeated Milos Raonic, from Canada, 6:4, 7:6 (7:3) in the final.

Federer set the course for victory right at the beginning of the game. He used his first break opportunity by returning a first serve from Raonic despite 227 km/h. The 2-1 lead was immediately shaken because he fell behind 15:40 on his own serve. The 36-year-old player from Basel did not free himself from the awkward situation with his first serves, but rather with balls, some of which he played brilliantly.

As a result, the two players did not allow any more break balls. The tie-break showed that Federer often plays better than his opponents on important points. Raonic started the defeat with a double fault.

Federer celebrated his 98th title in the capital of Baden-Württemberg in his 148th ATP final. He will start his 310th week as number one on Monday. He will be under pressure if he wants to increase this number further. Federer must successfully defend last year's title next week in Halle in order to prevent another change of the number 1 title being given to the Spaniard, Rafael Nadal.

Many highlights and sold out concert evenings at Leimental Open Air

Last weekend, the 15th edition of the Leimentaler Open Air took place at Bruderholzhof in Oberwil. When the weather was fine, the numerous visitors listened to the sounds of Züri West, Brandhärd, James Gruntz and many more.

As a music festival from the region for the region, the Leimental Open Air brings the hottest acts of Switzerland and the region on stage every year. A record 3,000 visitors and two sold-out days confirm that this concept has been successful. Due to the clearly arranged size of the festival area, the audience can get close to the bands.

On Friday, the focus was on Swiss music: Damian Lynn heated up the audience. Vibez were responsible for the rocking sounds during the rebuilding phases. They played on the Sidestage at the Sarasani. James Gruntz, who lived in Basel for a long time, exuded happiness and satisfaction with his vibes and calm melodies.

Züri West was the headliner on Friday evening and delivered superlative dialect rock, inspiring the audience with its new and well-known songs. An aftershow party with DJ Balmero rounded off the programme and let the audience dance and celebrate into the early hours of the morning.

On Saturday, a mixed programme of rock, dialect pop and hip hop awaited the audience. The first act was the Australian band, Plini. When Nickless entered the stage, the crowd went wild. Nickless, who won the Swiss Music Award 2016 with his song «Waiting», inspired the audience with his dialect pop and created a wonderful open-air atmosphere. Otto Normal pulled the audience into the Sarasani tent during the stage set up phases and put on a fine show. Trouba's tomcat was also enthusiastic.

The troupe accompanying the Bernese rapper and singer QC performed with sophisticated lyrics and catchy melodies.

The headliners of the evening were Brandhärd, who made the audience dance with their travelling beats and well-known songs and ignited a firework of their hits. The aftershow party with well-known party tunes by DJ Alex Costanzo and others completed the Leimentaler OpenAir 2018.

The Leimentaler Open Air 2019 will take place from 14th to 15th June next year.