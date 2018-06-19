Local News Summary of June 19th

How to swim safely in the Rhine

The banks of the Rhine attract many people when the sun comes out. These sun worshippers don't just chill out on the banks but they also like to jump in for a swim. Some rules come in handy to make sure it remains a fun experience. Blocked-off zones, for example, are marked as specifically dangerous for swimmers. And there are also helpful hints written by the cantonal police Basel-Stadt concerning water quality.

Besides the general rules for swimmers provided by the Swiss Lifesaving, there are additional points to consider for swimming in the Rhine: The river is just like all others – i.e. it is only suitable for good swimmers. Floatation aids of any kind (air mattresses, blow-up boats) are banned. The fast currents on the river can use up a lot of energy when swimming. Lashed boats, buoys, and bridge pillars also pose dangers under the surface of the water.

What to do if ships approach

Large tanker ships cannot swerve to avoid swimmers. The view of the captain is limited and therefore swimmers must keep their distance. In general, it is wise to avoid swimming in the shipping lanes. Wearing bright colours on caps and bathing suits and carrying a brightly coloured swimming bag can help swimmers to be visible in the water.

Watch out for restricted zones!

Swimming is strictly forbidden near the lock at Birsfelden and in all harbours. Diverse obstacles under the water surface and circulating boats signify a big danger. All recommended and restricted swimming zones are indicated on an information brochure and the website of the cantonal police as well as on posters which are on display along the Rhine.

How to react in an emergency situation:

If a swimmer is seen getting into danger, the public should take the following action:

Throwing lifebelts (there are lifebelts along the banks of the Rhine)

Call for assistance (phone 117)

Do not put yourself into a dangerous situation

How to estimate water quality

Climate circumstances as well as the wideness of the river and its flowing conditions can influence water quality. The following factors can help to decide where and when swimming is recommended.

Rather better water quality is to be expected:

When weather conditions are good. Together with intense solar radiation they support a better water quality since UV rays kill bacteria on the water surface.

Wider rivers with a faster flow and rather high water level: The bigger a river, the better dirt and other objects are thinned down.

Decreasing water quality is to be expected:

During bad weather: Hefty thunderstorms and intense rain lead to poor water quality if stirred up soil is washed in.

Melting water: In spring and early summer, rivers carry melting water which leads to poorer water quality.

Smaller rivers and deeper water levels especially in hot and dry summers mean that pollution can be concentrated and only slowly washed away.

The water quality of the Rhine, Birs, and Wiese are examined regularly by a team from the cantonal lab. For the first time this year, the cantonal lab has measured the microbial water quality in late May 2018. Since the examination took place after a few sunny days, the water quality was as good as expected.

High-end science – Cell Symposium comes to Basel

Cell Symposia are one of the internationally renowned science conferences and, for the first time, one of them will take place in Switzerland.

A total of 420 scientists from all over the world will meet at the university hospital in Basel from 24th to 26th June to discuss immune metabolism. The conference focuses on the interaction between immune defence and metabolism.

The Cell Symposium will mainly address the question how new knowledge about immune metabolism can be used for future treatment of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and diverse immune disorders.

It is of great importance for the university hospital, the university, and the city of Basel that the Cell Symposium takes place in Switzerland for the first time. The conference, which has been organised by the renowned journal of «Cell Press», has an extraordinary reputation and is one of the internationally most renowned science conferences. A total of 420 scientists from 34 countries are expected to attend.

The conference will take place in the Zentrum für Lehre und Forschung at Hebelstrasse 20. The rich programme will be enhanced by social events such as a guided tour in the old city centre of Basel.