Local News Summary of June, 1st

Relief after false alarm in schools in St. Johann

A primary school and adjacent swimming pool in Basel were evacuated by the police yesterday following a «threat» which turned out to be a false alarm.

The police were called to St. Johann primary school in Basel at 12.40pm, and immediately cordoned off the area. The first Basel police patrol car reached the scene within four minutes, followed by dozens of police officers who searched the three buildings and the swimming pool area, which is in the basement.

A security alarm system, installed eight years ago by the education department, was activated by teachers. All schools in Basel have the alarm system within their buildings, which can detect the difference between a «threatening situation» and a fire.

The school pupils were able to return to their lessons as normal by 3.30pm after the «threat» was revealed to be a hoax. It was not clear who had carried out the hoax or the reason behind it.

Police commander, Martin Roth, told the media that dozens of police officers had been called to the scene, but said he felt the large response to the «threat» was «not exaggerated». He instead emphasised that it was «very important» to react very quickly in such situations.

Stefan Groth, deputy security officer at the Department of Education, said he was «satisfied» with the response. «Teachers and students were very organised, and the security concept worked well», he said.

While the educational department tries to find the reason behind the hoax, the police are not looking for anyone in connection with the incident. Martin Roth said he considers the case closed.

By 4pm the children were filling the playground again. Members of the media carried out interviews but the laughter of the children prevailed, almost as if the large deployment had never happened.

Thunderstorm or sunshine? The weekend weather report

Many were surprised by the thunderstorm on Wednesday night, but now everyone is asking: is it going to happen again over the weekend? Here is the weather forecast for the week ahead, and it’s good news for sun worshippers. After one day of heavy rain and thunderstorms, we can all relax in beautiful sunshine for the rest of the weekend.

An uncomfortably rainy Friday starts with a cloudy sky and 16°C. Around 11am, a thunderstorm including heavy rain is likely. By 2pm, the sun will come out from behind the clouds at times. The highest temperature is expected to be 21°C. It will remain mostly dry, especially after 7pm. This means there is no weather barrier for an evening planned at the Rhine.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny. It will be a comfortable 17°C and only a few clouds in the morning, and this will be the story for the rest of the day. Temperatures are set to rise to 24°C in the afternoon, falling to 21°C in the evening.

The beautiful summer weather on Saturday will continue on Sunday. The morning starts with a partially cloudy sky and 18°C. Temperatures are expected to rise to 25°C. In the evening the temperature will cool down to 20°C.

Better medical treatment for new-borns through «baby» ambulance unit

The ambulance of Rettung Basel-Stadt and the neonatal unit at the University Children’s Hospital is to begin transporting new-born babies in a special care unit installed in an ambulance. The vehicle will be equipped with an Isolette, a transport incubator which acts as a mobile intensive care unit for new-borns. It aims to better support a new-born during a journey lasting up to several hours.

During the journey, a baby can be provided with nitrogen oxide which can save its life if the baby suffers from severe breath problems. The specific chosen location of Isolette in the vehicle means the centrifugal force and vibrations during the transport have a minimal effect on the sensitive body of a new-born.

The ambulance and the neonatal unit carry out 150 transportations of new-born babies every year. The babies, which need intensive care, are mostly picked up from birth clinics around Basel and brought to the children’s hospital. The transportation of sick or premature babies is accompanied by a specialised team of experienced medical and care staff from the hospital.

When new-borns are not being transported the vehicle can be used as a normal ambulance.