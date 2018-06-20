Local News Summary of June 20th

Basel is Swiss champion in fining large-scale polluters

Illegal dumping, burning or unauthorised transportation of hazardous waste: Whoever gets caught must pay a fine. And in our canton, this happens far more often than in the rest of the country.

A polluter in the neighbouring canton of Argovia was recently given the most expensive fine in years. He had to pay around 5,000 Swiss francs after repeatedly dumping construction rubble in a forested area. Although this was the highest fine in recent years, Basel-Stadt is on average far stricter with fly-tippers.

According to statistics from the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), the biggest fines for polluting in Switzerland were handed out in the city by the Rhine between 2012 and 2016: an average of 1,388 francs. This puts our canton well ahead of the second-placed canton of Valais (average 1,000 francs), and it is three times the national average - which is 419 francs.

Cantonal differences

How harshly waste offenders are punished varies – as so often – from canton to canton. Looking at the statistics, the mostcommon cases of offence are illegally burning waste, even on one's own land, or illegal dumping.

With an average of 419 francs, Switzerland is still quite lenient: the corresponding law allows fines of up to 20,000 francs. «Unfortunately, in some cases it has to be said that environmental crimes are regarded as trivialities», Florian Wild, head of the law department of the FOEN, told the «SonntagsZeitung».

«This should be improved. First and foremost, criminal and environmental authorities must cooperate more closely with each other. It seems that civil servants are often not lacking in will but in expertise.» Furthermore, the statistics do not include data on «simple littering» – for example road rubbish, the wrong garbage bags, etc., which is punished directly rather than with official fines.

Not many fines, but costly ones

A look at the FOEN statistics reveal: Basel actually has very few polluters that are punished. Between 2012 and 2016, only four costly fines were issued in our canton.

Nonetheless, it is surprising that the average is very high: the lowest fine was 900 francs, while the highest was 2,000 francs. Both of these are far above the Swiss average – not to mention the court costs, which are not included in these numbers.

It remains unclear why so few cases of polluting are fined in Basel. Brigitte Meyer, secretary general of the environmental department in Basel, nevertheless has an assumption about why the costs are so high: «Due to the border location of Basel-Stadt, exports of waste happen again and again without notification, which can lead to higher fines for larger quantities of waste.» In other words, large quantities of waste cross the border illegally.

If you are a serious fly-tipper however you should be wise enough not to abuse our city for your crimes. In other cantons, it is much cheaper to be caught. This is not a mindless piece of advice, but just a reminder. The chances of being caught and fined there are massively higher. Therefore: stay clean.

Roche acquires American pharmaceutical company, Foundation Medicine

Swiss company Roche and its long-standing partner Foundation Medicine have agreed on a total merger.

Following their agreement, Roche will acquire the remaining outstanding shares of the US cancer research company for 137 dollars per share in cash. Roche will pay a total of 2,4 billion dollars, the Basel pharmaceutical company announced on Tuesday.

This offered price represents a 29 per cent surplus of Monday's closing price for Foundation Medicine shares. The transaction is expected to take place in the second half of 2018, and on the basis of the price on offer, the company (which is active in gene and molecule testing) will be valued at 5,3 billion dollars.

Roche has held a stake in the American company since spring 2015. Back then, the Basel-based company had taken over 57 per cent. The total value of the takeover bid at the time was at around 780 million. All in all, the acquisition cost just over one billion US dollars. The offer was overdrawn at the time, which is why Roche had reduced the number of share purchases of individual shareholders.

Another step towards personalised healthcare

With the complete takeover of its cooperation partner, Roche is one step closer to its goal of an even more personalised cancer treatment, the announcement stated. Roche CEO Daniel O'Day emphasised that the complete acquisition is an important step for Roche. New discoveries in the field of molecular technology and the availability of a high-quality apparatus for genome analysis should help opening up new approaches in cancer research, Mr O'Day said.

As the management board of Roche has repeatedly emphasised in the past, molecular information and analysis are likely to play a very important role in singling out cancer tumours and selecting appropriate therapies in the future. At the same time, the treatment process can be traced and better understood by continuous blood tests, and the therapy can be adapted if necessary.

According to Roche, Foundation Medicine will continue to operate as an independent and autonomous company. Roche's complete takeover is unanimously approved by the governing bodies of both companies.

Car collides with crash barrier and overturns

A driver had a lucky escape when his car overturned and skidded on its roof in an accident on the A2 motorway near St Jakob on Monday afternoon.

The 23-year-old man had been heading towards Bern/Lucerne at around 2.30pm when he swerved towards the first overtaking lane after getting onto the motorway.

For reasons that are not yet clear, his car collided with the crash barrier, causing the vehicle to overturn and travel several metres through the air.

The vehicle then skidded about 30 metres on its roof before it turned back onto its wheels and finally came to a halt.

The driver was uninjured in the accident and was able to free himself from the vehicle. His car was a total write-off and had to be transported away by a towing company.