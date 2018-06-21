Local News Summary of June 21th

Bank Cler to be taken over by Basler Kantonalbank

The Basler cantonal bank (BKB) plans to take over the Bank Cler, raising its current number of shares from 75.8 to 100 per cent.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, shareholders will receive a takeover offer of 52 francs per Bank Cler share. This price corresponds to a takeover premium of 23.0 compared to the volume-weighted average price over the last 60 trading days.

The takeover can be financed with the bank’s own funds. The Swiss Exchange will be asked to de-list the Cler shares. With this step, the banks can benefit from synergies and growth options even more, the BKB said.

Higher financial return

«Furthermore, economies of scales in operation, investment, and innovation can be realised in full consequence and thus the competitiveness of the BKB can be strengthened», the bank wrote in its release. They claim this will result in a higher financial return of both banks.

After the takeover, Bank Cler will remain an autonomous institute with its own management, said the spokesperson of BKB on the request of AWP news agency.

The board of managers of Bank Cler wrote in a release that they were aware of the offer, would examine it, and will reply to it by the end of July.

Trouble caused by a little zebra in Basel Zoo

Newly-born zebra Panja (born on 4thJune) is only two weeks old but caused trouble on his first introduction to the herd when he kicked a female ostrich at Basel Zoo.

Zebra mother Jua showed off her second offspring for the first time but was forced to defend it fiercely when the stud Tibor got too close, Zoo Basel wrote in a press release on Wednesday.

Within the Africa compound at the zoo, there is a mixture of zebras, ostriches, and hippos. The dazzle of zebras consists of six-years-old Jua, new-born stud Panja, eight-year-old stud Tibor, as well as Lazima, and Cambura, who has a one-year-old, Opala.

Young zebras become active within a very short period of time. They stand on their own feet only ten minutes after being born, ten minutes later they can walk, and a few hours later they run faster than their parents.

The quick development of zebras is essential for their survival in the wild to be able to run away from predators.

Dazzles of zebras consist of a stud and several mares. Several dazzles connect to provide protection for each other. Young studs must leave their dazzle after one or one and a half years since the pack leader does not accept competitors.

After three to five years in a so-called bachelor group of up to ten bachelors, studs chase away a weak leader or create their own dazzle with young mares. Zebras live in Eastern Africa in savannahs and open forests.

Easier and more transparent day care: payments for parents to be raised

The need for day care places for children has steadily grown over the last ten years. To meet the high demand for childcare, which is provided by the canton, some changes will be made which aim to treat parents equally, lower their contributions, and treat nurseries equally. The term «Tagesheim» (day care home) will be replaced with the word «Kindertagesstätte» (nursery).

The day care network was created in 2003. Since then, the number of children attending day care centres has doubled, and the offers have steadily been developed. If the law is to keep up with the developments, it needs to be altered in three different areas:

1. Equal treatment and financial relief for parents

All parents get the same access to free placements in nurseries. They can look for a placement in the nursery of their choice on their own or if they don't find one they can get help from an agency. Subsidies for childcare to be paid to parents will be raised. They depend only on the income and wealth of parents.

2. Equal treatment of nurseries

There are the same requirements for nurseries with dues for care, e.g. in terms of collaboration with the agency. The management and the financial funding of these nurseries will be standardised.

3. Easier system and more transparency about offers, performance, and prices

There are only two categories remaining: Nurseries with and those without fees for placements. A public information system guarantees transparency and enables parents to find a placement on their own.

Following a consultation process in summer 2016, the draft law was revised. The government has decided for a total revision of the law and passed a draft law to the Grand Council.