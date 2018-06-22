Local News Summary of June, 22nd

Chaos, bargain hunters, and anxious employees at OVS shop

The OVS clothing shop at Barfüsserplatz has entered total liquidation. Its employees not only have to struggle with an uncertain future, but also with reckless bargain hunters.

Last Saturday was the worst day. Bargain hunters stormed the OVS at Barfüsserplatz and left behind a mess. Since the bankruptcy of Sempione Fashion, the OVS distribution company, the goods have been sold up to 70 per cent cheaper.

The fashion and accessory articles are sold even cheaper now – one might almost say that they are thrown out. It is a paradise for customers who have to keep an eye on their budget, and it is the cheapest way to get your clothes. «I'm here because I can buy cheap clothes for my daughter», a bargain hunter stated. There is actually nothing wrong with that.

Coffee on the floor

But the customers lose all manners in the fight over cheap prices, the shop assistants say. «People walk carelessly over fallen clothes», said one saleswoman. The bargain counters are in chaos. It was especially bad on Saturday, another saleswoman stated. A customer emptied coffee on the floor. Instead of reporting the mishap, she then left. Within a very short time, clothes fell to the floor in the middle of the coffee. Instead of taking at least a small detour, the buyers walked directly over the mess of clothing and coffee. «There were no manners left», the saleswoman continued. The percentages need to be written on the display windows by hand, as pre-printed posters are no longer available. The floor has become so dirty that one wonders when the last cleaning crew was in the shop.

Angry Customers

However, it becomes particularly unpleasant for the salespersons when someone wants to redeem a voucher. From a legal point of view, OVS is no longer allowed to accept vouchers – much to the displeasure of its clients. «I understand that there is dissatisfaction», one saleswoman said. «But I can’t change anything and I still get yelled at.» Again and again, the customers are very angry. In the OVS Basel, customers can write a complaint via e-mail directly in the shop.

Unia intervened

What is worse for the employees is that they do not receive any information about their jobs from their employer. «We don't know for how long the branch in Basel will still be open», said one saleswoman. Under these circumstances, everyday life is difficult for salespersons. In addition, they have to work under unsustainable conditions in some cases, the Unia workers’ association states. Missing material, understaffing, or switched off air conditioning make the work difficult for the employees. However, they are not idle and – according to Unia – have contacted their employer with a list of questions. There has been no answer so far. The Unia demands a social plan from OVS with severance payment according to age, years of service, number of dependent children, and wants special support for pregnant women.

Sempione Fashion could not be reached for a statement. What remains is to wish the employees a strong will and to remind bargain hunters that a certain decency should be maintained – even if the prices are very low.

Where cycling and biking in Basel’s forest is permitted this summer

Summer has started! The pleasant temperatures and the approaching holidays attract many cyclists and mountain bikers - also in the forest. However, bicycles and mountain bikes are only allowed on forest roads or marked paths. E-bikes with a yellow number are considered motor vehicles and are generally not permitted in the forest.

Many cyclists and e-bikers are unaware of the rules that apply in forested areas. Especially since the use of different e-bikes has increased sharply in recent years, some clarification seems to be appropriate. E-bikes make more people go into the forest and the bike’s engine makes it easier to reach remote and inaccessible places.

Cycling and biking (without a motor) is only permitted on forest roads. The same applies to bikes with pedalling support up to 25 km/h (with no yellow number). Forest roads often have a light marl surface and can be driven on with forest vehicles (trucks, cars). Going off the road in forests is generally not permitted. The only exceptions are officially marked routes. These include the Endless Trail (Sissach) and the Gempen-West-Trail (Arlesheim). E-bikes with pedalling support up to 45 km/h (with a yellow number) are considered motor vehicles and are generally not permitted in the forest area, i.e. not on forest roads either.

24-hour usage

Nevertheless, the forest is a busy leisure arena as well as a habitat for animals and plants, and also an area where wood is produced. Even if individual people usually have manageable effects on the forest ecosystem, the sum of the recreation seekers has a considerable influence on the habitat. New leisure activities and the tendency to use the forest for 24 hours a day have a negative impact on the animals. Particularly during the rearing of young animals, but also when there is less food available in winter, these developments can be fatal. Many animals have come to terms with human daytime leisure use on the forest roads. However, those who move away from the official paths or remain in the forest at night are particularly annoying to wildlife. Disturbed wild animals need more energy, which means more food. Among other sources, they cover their needs with leaves and buds of young trees, which in turn affects the future of forest trees.

The Basel Forest Office thanks all visitors for observing the existing rules when entering the forest. Let’s all help avoiding conflicts and protecting the forest as a habitat!