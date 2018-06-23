Local News Summary of June, 23rd

Arrests after violent fan brawls at St. Jakob Park

Last Tuesday evening, after a football match between FC Basel and FC Luzern, several dozen violent football fans started fights in the vicinity of the St. Jakob-Park stadium. Some of the participants suffered serious injuries. In addition, various property damages were committed.

As part of the extensive investigations by the criminal investigation department of the public prosecution, pictures were also evaluated. Seven suspects were identified and have by now been arrested in various cantons. They are six Swiss people aged 22 to 34 and one 23-year-old Syrian native. They will be taken to the court of coercive measures. The public prosecution has initiated criminal proceedings on grounds of assault, brawling, personal injury, and damage to property.

Other persons who were involved in the crime are still at large. Anyone who can provide relevant information is requested to contact the criminal police of Basel-Stadt’s public prosecution on the phone number 061 267 71 11 or at the nearest police station. If you have relevant picture and/or video material, you are asked to make this available to the authorities under: https://upload.stawa-bs.ch/m10E

Basel-based company Tally Weijl fights shops disappearances with promising new concept

Tally Weijl is the first major Basel-based company to introduce an «Order in Store» concept. Customers can order sizes that are not in stock directly in the shop and then have them delivered to their homes or to the shop. Is this a solution for the future?

Complaining is always possible. For example, people like to complain about the fact that more and more shops are disappearing from Basel’s inner city. Next to shopping tourism, the Internet is named as the main culprit for these disappearances. Shopping comfortably from the sofa in the evening replaces a walk into the city. And most importantly: Nearly all sizes, colours, and wishes are available on the Internet and find their way directly home.

To my place or yours?

Basel-based companies are fighting this development with a new concept. The young company «Myto.» created a unique concept with a combination of online and offline shopping. «The idea is that our customers can see and try on the goods in our shop and then decide whether they want to take the new piece of clothing directly home, have it delivered to their homes or think about it and then order it in the evening in the online shop», co-owner Thibaud Wolownik stated before the store opening in March 2018.

However, not only young companies but also traditional fashion stores combine online and offline shopping. The latest example is fashion company Tally Weijl, which is also based in Basel. The company is taking measures against customer migration to the Internet and has introduced the «Order in Store» concept (OIS) in all Swiss stores with immediate effect. If a desired item is out of stock in any shop, it can be ordered at the checkout and delivered either to the store to be picked up or directly to a customer’s home within three working days. This delivery is even free of charge if the value of the goods exceeds 50 Swiss francs. «If a garment does not fit, it can be returned to the same store where the customer's money will also be refunded in the same manner», Bianca Sameli, media spokeswoman of Tally Weijl, stated on request.

No credit card? No problem!

Founded in 1984, Tally Weijl is known for its young fashion. Tight trousers, short shirts. This appeals to young fashionistas who often do not have their own credit card yet. «This new offer is particularly attractive for younger Tally Weijl customers who do not possess a credit card. If the customer selects goods from the store and simultaneously orders goods via OIS, promotions are calculated across the board, which means that there are double benefits», the company explained.

A glimpse into the future

Gone are the days at Tally Weijl when an article could not be bought because it was too small or when you had to go to the shop for a second time a few days later. «For customers, such an offer is a basic need», Mathias F. Böhm, Managing Director of Pro Innerstadt Basel, said. «Inditex, to which Zara belongs, has offered this possibility for a long time and provides even more possibilities.» Internet orders are often placed directly at the retailer or on a shopping platform. Simple and convenient. «For companies of a certain size, an order in store offer is a must», Mr Böhm continued.

To guarantee that an order will run smoothly, an intricate organisational structure and a logistical infrastructure is needed – which often can be handled by large companies only. It therefore remains to be seen whether and how smaller shops will get used to this development. What is certain, however, is that mixing online and offline shopping has also become a reality in Basel.