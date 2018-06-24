Local News Summary of June, 24th

One more week until construction of Clara tower begins

They will be gone in a week. The restaurants, tenants, and the second-hand shop all have to go. Their houses will be demolished. The construction of the Clara tower begins in July.

In the end, no argument helped: By the end of the month, the tenants at Riehenring have to be gone. The demolition works are scheduled to begin in July and a massive excavation pit for the planned Clara tower will be dug. Three years later, the tower is scheduled to stand there. The restaurants Altes Warteck and Wurzengraber will disappear. Legendary Count Seismo, who runs the city's weirdest second-hand shop at Basel’s exhibition square, also has to go. For years, the construction of the tower was the subject of fierce controversy. Basel’s homeland security, for example, expressed severe doubts about the planned tower: «The Claraturm as a high-rise location is arbitrary and wrong in terms of urban development.» On the other hand, for client Sima (part of the UBS real estate fund), the tower means something else: «Life in and around the Clara tower will become an example of modern, urban life.»

The demolition of old and beloved restaurants and the height of the tower at 96 metres was such a constant topic of debate in the Clara quarter that a referendum was launched and a popular vote was held five years ago. However, Basel’s voters gave the green light to construct the building. Even after that, Andreas Bernauer, owner of the «Piano Bar», continued the counter-arguments. Last year, the federal supreme court was the last instance to dismiss any objections that the Clara tower had been unlawfully planned.

Vis-à-vis the exhibition area, UBS Immobilien is going to erect a 20-metre-high base construction that will be used commercially by restaurants, offices, and shopping centres. It is also likely that a hotel might benefit from the new building. The tower will accommodate 170 apartments «in the mid-price segment at market prices». A huge multi-storey car park and bicycle parking will be built underground. Public use is planned for the very top of the planned building.

Soon, there should also be more air on the grounds of the parking lot of Basel’s exhibition square. The current, dilapidated and impractical multi-storey car park is (finally) to be removed and a high-rise building is also going to be erected in its place: the Rosental tower. After the government rejected the objections in March, further plans can be made for this 106-metre-high building, provided the Grand Council agrees and no referendum is held. For the Rosental tower, however, it’s not just a matter of altitude but also of depth, since the parking exhibition centre is to be relocated underground. This is the reason for the estimated costs of 250 million Swiss francs for the tower construction – significantly higher than for the Clara tower, which is said to cost «only» 100 million.

With the start of constructions at exhibition square, another step is taken to a Basel filled with towers. Kleinbasel is mutating into Little Manhattan.

Pärkli Jam: A Basel summer classic

The stage in St. Johanns-Park opened once again and almost everyone knew what that means: it was «Pärkli Jam» time.

Every year at the end of June, the «Pärkli Jam» takes place in St. Johanns-Park. This weekend, a lot of children, teenagers, and adults once again went out to enjoy the sun, into the park behind the St. Johanns-Tor, directly by the Rhine. The cheerful event of the «Pärkli Jam» has turned into a real success story over the years.

The «Pärkli Jam» was created in 2004 as part of the Neubad youth centre. In its first five years, the event took place in the Schützenmattpark and was organised by Basler Verein Kulturpush. JuAr Basel (Youth Work Basel) set up a small stage to give young musicians the chance to perform. In search of a new venue, the festival then moved into St. Johanns-Park in 2010, joined forces with Badhuesli, and has been growing steadily ever since. The Rhybadhüsli St. Johann is a cultural venue and not a classic youth centre. Parties, music, theatre, and dance are symbolically united under one roof and can be combined in many ways.

The «Pärkli-Jam» itself is organised by young adults, 17 to 27 years old, all of them working on a voluntary basis. However, the event is not just for young people: The schedule consists of an original mix of music, dance, and other activities.

Click here for the detailed «Pärkli Jam» programme.

Several people injured in fights early on Saturday morning

Two men were injured in two unrelated, violent clashes early yesterday morning. The police are looking for witnesses in both cases.

Soccer fan injured with stabbing weapon

On Saturday at about 1am, a 31-year-old man was attacked and injured with a stabbing weapon in Erlenmattstrasse.

At the time of the crime, the police were in the emergency ward due to another case. They were then made aware that a man had been injured with a stabbing weapon.

Current investigations by the criminal police of Basel’s public prosecution reveal that the injured person, a 31-year-old man, had watched the football match between Switzerland and Serbia together with friends in the city. Afterwards, he went home, wearing an Albanian flag over his shoulders. When he wanted to open the front door at his home, he was suddenly grabbed from behind. Unidentified people pulled the flag over his head so that he could not see anymore. Then, someone stabbed him in the leg from behind with a stabbing weapon. The three to four persons fled with the flag in an unknown direction afterwards. The victim was taken to the emergency ward by a friend. He did not sustain serious injuries.

Man injured in attack at Riehenring

On the same night at around 1.15am, an attack occurred at the junction Riehenring / Clarastrasse, next to the Hotel Plaza, in which a 19-year-old man was injured.

Passers-by and the security of the hotel alerted the police because they noticed that several people were hitting a younger man, who consequently fell to the ground. When the passers-by intervened, the perpetrators ran away in the direction of Riehenring and entered a car.

A short while later, the police controlled several people. It still remains unclear whether these persons were involved in the crime. The victim had to be taken to the emergency ward by paramedics of the Basel-Stadt rescue services.

The exact course of events and the cause for both attacks are still part of on-going investigations. Anyone who can provide relevant information is requested to get in touch with the criminal police of Basel-Stadt’s public prosecution on the phone number 061 267 71 11 or at the nearest police station.