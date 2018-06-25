Local News Summary of June, 25th

Family-friendly University of Basel offers learning space for student parents

At the beginning of this month, the «parent-child room» opened in Basel’s University Library. This gives parents the opportunity to bring their child along to study.

Two-year-old Dylan is crying. His mother, 28-year-old Conny, quickly goes over to him. She has to interrupt her work even though she should study urgently for an exam at the University of Basel. It can be difficult for student mothers to reconcile childcare and study. The University of Basel has been offering a «parent-child room» since the beginning of June, where students can take their children along.

A long-fostered desire

«There have been many inquiries as to whether the University Library (UB) could provide a room for breastfeeding and childcare», Cornelia Eitel, Head of Information at the University Library of Basel, stated. At the same time, the University of Basel pursues the guideline that it wants to be free of discrimination, oriented towards equality, and family-friendly in general. «Student parents had expressed a wish for a room where they can look after their children whilst studying for some time, and our university administration had been looking for suitable locations», explained Cornelia Eitel.

Family-friendly university

The solution was found last year at a workshop at the University of Basel, during which students were able to plan the use of rooms that became available in the library. In the context of this competition of ideas, it was suggested that a parent-child room could be set up in the UB. The room has now been in operation for about two weeks. «The University of Basel strives for family friendliness, and the parent-child room was designed independently of quantitative calculations», Cornelia Eitel says. An ideal opportunity for young parents who study at university. Therefore: Good luck with your studies – and have fun with your children!

Be careful with medicine in your luggage during summer holidays

Seemingly harmless drugs are not considered as such in all countries, and in some cases, they may even be banned. This can lead to various problems at the airport security checkpoint.

As the «Sonntagszeitung» newspaper writes, you should be aware that if you want to take medication on holiday, there are different regulations regarding their import depending on the substance and your holiday destination. This can also apply to medicines that can be purchased in Switzerland without a prescription – such as cough syrup. As it turns out, cough syrups may contain codeine, a substance that is subject to the narcotics law in certain countries and is therefore punishable. In the worst case, a bottle of cough syrup with codeine can make you end up in prison instead of enjoying your desired holiday.

As a precaution, it is therefore recommended that you consult the website of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, which contains some information on banned drugs, or contact the embassy of the target country directly.

If you are dependent on prescription substances, you should also have your doctor's prescription with you to be on the safe side.

Federer misses 99th title and loses ATP number 1 position

Roger Federer lost the finals at the grass court tournament in Halle against Croatian player Borna Coric 6:7 (6:8), 6:3, 2:6.

A defeat was not a given, but in the end, it happened anyway. Federer would have had enough opportunities to change the course of the game, especially since he won a total of eight points more than Coric. But the 21st victory in a row on grass was not to happen. When the 36-year-old Swiss player lost concentration in the third set, Coric promptly used his first break point and celebrated his greatest career success so far shortly afterwards.

The ambitious Croatian has already ranked in the top 50 for the fourth season in a row. The 21-year-old now seems to be taking the next step forward thanks to a more aggressive game. Today, he will move up in the ATP ranking to number 21.

Federer, who had been fighting hard all week, did not succeed in the final. In the second round, he achieved his first and only service break with the fourth breakpoint. A short time later, both players had an equal numbers of sets again.

The first set should have been a win for Federer. Coric made his serve in a ten-minute game at 5-5, defending the only breakpoint of the first encounter in a tight and strenuous performance. Likewise, the Croatian initially was in a bad position during the second tie-break. At 4:6, he was faced with two set points. But with four points in a row, the 21-year-old player then won the set.

Thus, Federer sat back on the ATP throne for one week only. After his victory in Stuttgart, he began his 310th week as number 1 last Monday. The Swiss missed his 10th tournament victory in Halle (at his 12th final) and his 99th victory overall.