Local News Summary of June, 26th

Gerbergasse 59 – the new address for quality chocolate and Spanish fashion

You can complain about the disappearance of shops in Basel’s city centre – or do something about it and dare to be unconventional. Just like «Confiserie Brändli» and «Fabiola Moda» at Gerbergasse 59.

«Confiserie Brändli», the créateur of legendary chocolate almonds, Basel's «Dybli», exquisite pralines, and patisserie, will open a café with chocolates and confectionery specialities on 28th June 2018 at Gerbergasse 59, formerly the location of Müller Schuh. All week, customers will be spoiled with warm and cold delicacies from the unique Brändli kitchen for breakfast, brunch, or lunch. This includes Sundays, of course. Then, among other things, you can treat yourself to fine French croissants.

And right next door, «Fabiola Moda» offers exquisite women's fashion, interior design, and antique furniture. Fabiola Moda has made a name for itself at Spalenberg as a boutique for Spanish everyday and evening wear. It expanded into an unusual direction years ago and now also sells antique furniture that has been restored in the shop itself.

For the two owners, Michael Grogg and Fabiola Fuster, this unusual triple combination of service is by no means just an special coincidence. Instead, they want to create a new space for quality and stylish enjoyment of life. This can be achieved by taking a break and enjoying the intense experience of the specialness and the beauty of a moment.

However, such moments of pleasure not only have a temporal but also a spatial dimension at Gerbergasse 59. If visitors will enjoy the interplay of culinary, fashion, and furniture delights here in the future, then the goal of the two initiators has been achieved – namely to bring relaxed happiness into everyday life. Their new house for the joys of life creates this space with all the ingredients – but every visitor has to bring their own time.

Looking back at the beginnings of digitisation 50 years ago: Basel rents its first computer

Precisely 50 years ago, four well-known Basel personalities proposed to finally equip the city with «electronic data processing». This is what happened to their proposal.

The initiators’ real target was not a lean state, but the unhurried officials themselves. In 1968, Lukas Burckhardt, August Flubacher Adolf Rapp, and Franz Hess stated in an article that «the time of contemplative civil service is long gone». «The modern civil servant», they demanded, «must no longer stick to yesterday and do everything as it has always been done.» For this reason, the four pioneers stated, Basel should get its own IT system. The system was intended to standardise and centralise «basic data [which] repeats itself many times, overlaps accordingly, and is worked on at several locations». Judging from estimates, about one third of all administrative apparatus employees were involved in the processing of such data in 1968. This was done at an enormous cost: Between 1957 and 1967, there was a noted increase in the number of civil servants of 32 per cent – and the tendency was rising.

One maths lesson, please. To go.

Back then, Basel already knew about IT systems, but had to buy the necessary computing power in the form of individual computing hours from the university, which possessed an IBM 1620 system with an integrated typewriter that was already ten years old in 1968. The expensive results were then punched onto cards and these were returned to the administration, where they ended up in overflowing filing cabinets. The annual loan of 150,000 francs per year for the hours at the university computer was to expire in 1969, which is why the four pioneers insisted on creating their own system for the following period. Civil servants could devote themselves to more important things thanks to the «relief from serial and mechanical work», it was stated.

Goal of a streamlined civil servant state achieved

Today, we all carry in our trouser pockets what the Basel administration wanted to buy 50 years ago – in a far more powerful version: Computers, screens, mouse, keyboard, emails. Lists full of numbers. There is no problem that cannot be put into excel and then communicated via email. And the initiators’ goal was achieved: the number of civil servants has fallen by almost 18 per cent since 1968.

Now, 50 years later, the vision of the four gentlemen seems to have been fulfilled: At Spiegelhof, you have to draw a slip of paper before a screen asks you to go to the corresponding counter where someone calls up our data and reads the corresponding form on another screen – all without leaving their place.

We book appointments on a website with our smartphone. «Electronic Data Processing», or EDP for short, is now called «e-Government». Tax IDs, register numbers, online accounts, and login details have invaded our lives. But have they made everything easier?

Unification with difficulties

Wish and reality are in conflict. The introduction of the uniform «Swiss-ID», for example, will not be coordinated by the government, but by the Swiss Post – which until now has only been able to convince the Swiss Federal Railways to support the idea. Despite «Swiss-ID», the legal framework of which is to be discussed this summer, the city of Basel is cautiously stepping away from the dream of centralisation. Although it is still anchored in the city's IT strategy as one of the three pillars of implementation planning, standardisation is not «synonymous with unification or centralisation».

Data also cause trouble

As early as 1968, the four gentlemen asked: «How does man feel as an object of rationalisation?» The more correct question is: How do people behave in the face of streamlined databases? Messrs Burckhardt, Flubacher, Rapp, and Hess did not expect in their eagerness that whenever a lot of data is in one place, dangers arise. Last year, the case of a police officer from Basel, who searched for the private numbers of his younger female colleagues in the computer system of the cantonal police, became famous.

Centralised data turns out to be more delicate than the visionaries had hoped, and the true power of personal data has only become really clear to us in recent years. The four gentlemen were unable to predict that data would become a global commodity.

50 years later, centralisation remains the biggest problem and bureaucracy is still not a thing of the past, even in the digital age. As Mr Burckhardt and his colleagues have stated: «The confrontation with the computer has shown us humans that we have to summon up a great deal of knowledge, experience, and zeal in order to be able to use this tool optimally.» This does not mean, however, that their project died: the cantonal administration's IT goals statement for 2018 and beyond states: «the central electronic authority portal of the canton of Basel-Stadt will be expanded further».