Local News Summary of June, 28th

Environmental protection law for reusable dishes to be changed

Basel’s government council has sent its amendment to the cantonal environmental protection law to be examined. Their suggested changes point in the right direction, but still do not focus enough on a practicable implementation of measures to avoid waste at events.

The city’s cantonal environmental protection law stipulates in §20a the use of reusable dishes at public events. At present, drinks and food may only be sold at public events on public and private grounds (for more than 500 persons) in returnable pledged crockery.

However, as the regulation has led to considerable difficulties in practice, a motion was now submitted to the Grand Council by Oskar Herzig-Jonasch (Swiss People’s Party) and Ernst Mutschler (Liberals) to simplify matters.

Reusable obligation only for beverages

Organisers and stand operators remain opposed to the general obligation to rely on reusable dishes. This obligation has led to enormous additional logistical and financial costs. Depending on the size and duration of an event, separate storage spaces must be set up and large quantities of replenishment dishes must be made available. More space means that more metres have to be rented, which leads to additional costs. It is also unsuitable in its practical implementation, since the personnel must permanently handle clean and dirty dishes – and at the same time all hygiene regulations must be observed.

The organisers are happy to contribute to ecological improvements within the scope of their possibilities. Thus, a reusable obligation limited to beverages is acceptable and can be implemented despite additional expenditure. However, a reusable obligation for an entire food and drink array exceeds the possibilities of the organisers and must be rejected.

Exemption rules

Basel’s Fasnacht, Herbstmesse, and other traditional events shouldn’t have to conform to the reusable obligation for food and drink, and the government council therefore proposed to address the details at the regulation level. However, this leads to constant planning uncertainty for the organisers. Even smaller clubs cannot afford this uncertainty in the long run. Exceptions should therefore be laid down at the legislative level instead of the regulation level.

Diversity of events enriches Basel-Stadt

Basel is enriched by public events, and they contribute to an attractive city. This includes Basel's image as a city for shopping, trade fairs, and tourism. The organisers and motion authors appeal to the government council to strive for a practicable implementation of the Environmental Protection Act. If appropriate measures are taken to avoid and reduce waste, entrepreneurs should not be burdened with an additional obligation.

Police warn of telephone frauds by alleged computer technicians

For several months, there has been an increase in cases of fraud in which unknown perpetrators cause financial damage to people on the Internet. So far, the damage amounts to several tens of thousands of Swiss francs.

Fraudsters call unsuspecting people and impersonate Microsoft or other support companies. They report that someone’s computer is no longer safe due to a security vulnerability. This requires an immediate update of the software, they add. The alleged Microsoft employee then asks the called person to pay a small consulting fee by credit card number or e-banking. A program (TeamViewer / GoToAssist etc.) will then be downloaded to enable remote access to the computer. If this access is granted, the offender has complete control over the computer and can operate it as if he were sitting in front of the screen himself.

These callers want to steal money and pursue the goal of gaining access to e-banking data as well as credit card numbers and pin codes. Their aim is also to encourage people to either visit infected websites or to download programs from the Internet. Thereby, the perpetrators have the possibility to access the system later. It was discovered that they also buy Bitcoins with the credit cards of the injured parties. The perpetrators are difficult to identify and work at call centres outside of Switzerland.

The public prosecution of Basel therefore recommends:

Do not to make personal data available to strangers and not to disclose it to third parties

Do not to allow access to your computer

Be suspicious, because Microsoft or similar companies do not make unsolicited telephone calls and provide such offers to allegedly solve computer problems

Do not give in to such offers

Do not let yourself be pressured and abort the call instead

If you have fallen victim to such fraud, please contact the next police station

Citizens of Münchenstein can now park via text message

As of 1st July 2018, parts of Münchenstein (Baselland) will be able to offer day parking tickets by mobile phone. This allows parking in an easy and time-saving manner.

The municipality of Münchenstein wants to become increasingly active in parking space management. Its aim is for residents and local companies to be able to park their vehicles for as long as possible during the day. In return, unrestricted parking for people who do not live in Münchenstein – especially commuters to Basel and the surrounding agglomerations – is to be minimised.

Therefore, the residents of Münchenstein can obtain annual parking tickets from the municipal police at a favourable rate.

For private and business day visits, however, day tickets are offered, which can currently be purchased at three machines. From 1st July 2018 onwards, as part of the expansion of the digital services provided by the municipality of Münchenstein, day tickets can now also be purchased via text message from a mobile phone.

This is how parking tickets can be acquired via text message:

1. The car park user sends a text message from their mobile phone with the following specifications to the number 234: 4142 PK and their car’s number plate (no spaces), e.g. 4142 PK BL123456

2. The user will immediately receive a confirmation message. At the same time, the Münchenstein police, which monitors compliance with the parking regulations, is informed by an e-mail.

3. The user will be charged the ten-franc-fee for the day ticket via the usual invoice for mobile communication.

Once the ticket has been purchased, it is valid for 24 hours.

However, the text message value-added services must be activated at the mobile network operator so that the billing or booking of the day ticket can take place.

Particularly for users of business mobile phones, there is the possibility that this function must first be activated by their employer.