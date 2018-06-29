Local News Summary of June, 29th

Just one more time: Muba fair to take place for the last time in 2019

The days of Basel's Muba spring fair are numbered: Switzerland's oldest public fair will be held for the last time in 2019. The 103rd issue will be the final one.

The end of the former Swiss fair, announced by the exhibition management on Thursday, does not come as a surprise. The Muba has been suffering from a loss of audience for years. While more than one million visitors were counted in its best years, there were only 123,746 people this spring.

The exhibition management justifies the fact that the loss-making Muba has been weakening for years with Internet and online shopping and a fundamental change in consumer and leisure behaviour, among other factors. According to a communiqué, the traditional concept is no longer fit for a time marked by digitisation. All the attempts in recent years to give the fair a more attractive face have remained unable to change this.

New public event in 2020

After intense discussions with the exhibitors, MCH Basel Exhibition has decided that the Muba 2019 will be the last one, the announcement states. An evaluation of the visitor and exhibitor survey at this year's Muba also contributed to this decision.

When the end of the Muba was announced on Thursday, the exhibition management also put forward the prospect of a new public event. It is planned to be «innovative and contemporary» and will be held for the first time in 2020. It is not yet known what the event will be about. The team of eight organisers, which has so far taken care of the Muba, is currently working on a concept.

«Mother of all fairs»

The Muba was held for the first time in the spring of 1917 as a Swiss showcase exhibition to show Switzerland's «will to survive and to strengthen its own products» during the First World War. The number of visitors rose rapidly and exceeded one million people in 1966 at the 50th edition.

Following this peak, fewer and fewer admissions were recorded. One reason for this decrease was the outsourcing of trade fairs, which began in 1957 with the «Holz» wood fair.

Several of today's independent fairs have clearly overtaken the Muba as the «mother of all fairs» in importance, such as the watch and jewellery fair (held for the first time in 1973) – today's «Baselworld». Of course, this also includes the «Art Basel», which is regarded as the most important art fair worldwide.

Over the years, Baselworld in particular has also become a problem child of the MCH Group and resulted in a loss of 110 million Swiss francs for the company in 2017 due to value adjustments.

The MCH Group got rid of another problem, even though a small one: In February 2018, the end of the Basel Autumn Goods Fair (Herbstwarenmesse) was announced – after 91 issues.

As a contrast, the company is now placing its hope in a new trade fair for luxury goods: the «Grand Basel» will be a salon for the most valuable automobiles, planned to be held for the first time in September this year.

Website with living traditions of Switzerland includes Basel’s carnival and Rhine swimming

From Bernese Aare swimming to prayer healing from the Appenzell and Zurich techno culture: the website «Living Traditions in Switzerland» is now online. 199 forms of Switzerland's intangible cultural heritage are listed, supplemented by visual, audio, and video material.

Following the 2008 Unesco Convention on the Conservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage, Switzerland undertook the endeavour to draw up an inventory of its intangible cultural heritage and to update it on an on-going basis. The list was published in 2012 and revised for the first time in 2017.

The website provides an insight into the cultural diversity of Switzerland. It was prepared under the direction of the Federal Office of Culture in cooperation with experts, cantons, and cities. Proposals from the Swiss population were also taken up.

The articles are quite concise and easy to understand. If you want to delve deeper into a topic, you will find a link to a more comprehensive but still accessible dossier at the end of each entry.

To the website

Federal Court deems refusal of entry for almost 250 kilograms of snus legal

The Federal Administrative Court has confirmed the import ban on snus (powdered tobacco). The Basel St. Jakob customs inspectorate therefore rightly rejected a shipment of 244,8 kilograms of «Odens Kautabak 10 Extreme White» two years ago. The decision can be taken to the Federal Supreme Court if the importer desires so.

The importing Swiss company argued that the rejection violated economic freedom, the prohibition of arbitrary action, and the principle of equality of rights.

It furthermore argued that the product rejected in September 2016 was chewable tobacco or lozenge tobacco. It was not available as powder or granulate and could therefore be imported into Switzerland. The company thus demanded an immediate delivery of the 42 rejected cartons.

The Federal Administrative Court now dismissed the company's appeal according to a ruling published on Thursday. The dry, loose, powdery or finely-grained tobacco product, transported in small portion bags, was not intended for smoking or chewing, the court declared.

This form of the product is for oral consumption under the lip, as it is usual with snus. Due to its fine consistency, this product cannot be regarded as sucking tobacco either.

Therefore, the court stated that it is subject to the import ban in accordance with the Swiss tobacco regulation. What is more, according to the Federal Administrative Court, this ban – insofar as it can be reviewed legally at all – is in accordance with the law and the constitution. The customs inspectorate was therefore correct in its decision to reject the goods.

Snus to become legal

However, the legal situation regarding snus could change in the foreseeable future. With a revised draft for a new tobacco products law presented last December, the Federal Council intends to permit the marketing of snus in Switzerland in future.

Nonetheless, the product should be provided with a specific warning indicating the dependence and health risks associated with snus consumption.

Tobacco products for oral use, such as snus, snuff or oral tobacco, have been banned in Switzerland since 1995. They may neither be imported nor handed in. Snuff and chewing tobacco are allowed. Since August 2016, Swiss customs have been able to check whether chewing tobacco products may cross the border in accordance with a directive issued by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).