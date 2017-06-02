Local News Summary of June, 2nd

Giraffes stroll through the Steine

Two animals rarely seen in our region were yesterday (Thursday) afternoon sighted at Steinenvorstadt. Had they broken out of the zoo?

Luckily not. The giraffes from the zoo are still well-secured in their zoo house. The animals were human artists acting as giraffes to raise awareness of the “Flâneur-Fest” which took place on Thursday night in the Markthalle.

Gold coin from Spain discovered under the Stadtcasino

An archaeological dig, being undertaken as part of the extension plans for the Stadtcasino, has unveiled parts of the Cloister from the 13th/14th century as well as a cemetery in the garden of the Barfüsserkloster.

Through the extensive excavation work, a grave containing a Spanish gold coin has been discovered. The coin is believed to be Escudo currency, with a weight of 3.4 grams. The Escudo currency was minted at the time of the government of Philipp III (1578-1621) in Seville, Spain. These specific coins were dated from between 1615 and 1621. Because of the reliable quality of the coins, they were a popular standardised means of payment among international currencies.

It is possible that the coins were put into the grave along with their former owner. Philipp III belonged to the Spanish line of the House of Habsburg. He ruled in the Spanish empire when it was understood to be already in decline. However, culturally it was considered to be in full bloom, and was therefore called the “siglo d'oro”, the Spanish Golden Age.

Reference to funerals after Reformation

The excavations in the back garden of the former Barfüsserkloster have so far exposed 240 graves and over 50 displaced skeletons. All ages are represented, from infants up to old people. Up to seven victims of an epidemic were found in further mass graves nearby - a connection to the devastating plague which happened during the 16th and 17th centuries, it is assumed.

Brilliant Basel gymnasiums at METAKSI competition

The Basel gymnasiums Bäumlihof and Kirschgarten were ranked third and fourth among twelve competitors at the international METAKSI competition which was organised for the third time by the Phaenovum students' research centre in Lörrach.

A total of twelve schools from southern Germany and northwestern Switzerland competed in the international METAKSI competition. The teams, each consisting of up to eight students and one teacher, competed in debate, construction, and art disciplines, as well as in the logic, mathematics, and science quiz-competitions.

Besides enjoying the participation in such an interdisciplinary competition among schools, students could also win attractive prices. In the logic-competition, the two Basel students Noam Schmidhauser and Simon Seghezzo won a trip to the physics CERN research facility in Geneva and the chance to look over the shoulders of researchers for a day.

The two gymnasiums were also ranked high in a competition whose name is taken from the Greek word for “in between”: Gymnasium Bäumlihof ranked third with 18 points, and Gymnasium Kirschgarten fourth with 17 points.