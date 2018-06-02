Local News Summary of June, 2nd

Emanuel Hoffmann Foundation buys latest work by Bruce Nauman

The council of the Emanuel Hoffmann Foundation has bought Bruce Nauman's sculpture «Leaping Foxes» (2018) for its collection.This monumental work, a pyramid of plastic animal bodies hanging from the ceiling, was created by the artist as part of preparations for his retrospective at Schaulager (Münchenstein). The Foundation has been collecting Bruce Nauman’s work since the late 1960s and now owns one of the most comprehensive compilations of the 77-year-old American's art worldwide. It is one of the central parts of the Foundation. In recent years, the collection has already expanded with two room-filling works, the «Days» sound installation and the seven-part video work, «Contrapposto Studies». The sculpture «Leaping Foxes» is an impressive addition to the holdings of the Foundation's collection.

The work consists of 17 animal body sculptures made of plastic, commonly used in animal preparation. The tanned animal hide is usually pulled over these animal forms, which are available in different poses and variations in specialist shops. The artist has tied these naked «bodies» of eight deer, five caribou, and four foxes together in the form of an inverted pyramid and lets them dangle upside down from the ceiling. The creation of the sculpture, which involved the artist's assistants and employees of the Laurenz Foundation, is closely linked to Schaulager and the comprehensive retrospective «Bruce Nauman: Disappearing Acts» currently on display at the museum. «It is a stroke of luck that we have now succeeded in acquiring this magnificent sculpture for Basel,» Foundation president, Maja Oeri, said.

The work can be seen in Schaulager until 26 August as part of «Bruce Nauman: Disappearing Acts». The retrospective will then also be shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York from 21 October to 18 February 2019 and at MoMA PS1 in New Yorkuntil 25 February.

Top-class international conference on Bruce Nauman

«Bruce Nauman: Disappearing Acts», the first comprehensive retrospective in 25 years, presents Nauman's work in various media in Schaulager. The exhibition combines works that are rarely seen with well-known key works. Besides «Leaping Foxes», the 3D video «Contrapposto Split» (2017) can be seen as another world premiere. The monumental video projection «Contrapposto Studies, i through vii», created in 2015/2016, is also on display for the first time in Europe. Parallel to the exhibition at Schaulager, three works by Nauman from the collection of the Emanuel Hoffmann Foundation will be shown at the Kunstmuseum Basel. The exhibition «Bruce Nauman: Disappearing Acts» was created in collaboration with the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Schaulager also offers a varied programme of events. Among the highlights is an international conference on Bruce Nauman, which will take place today (Saturday) at Schaulager with lectures by Beatrice von Bismarck, Eric C.H. de Bruyn, Sabeth Buchmann, Eva Ehninger, Benjamin D. Piekut, and Robert Storr, moderated by Simon Baier and Markus Klammer.

Saleswoman injured in kiosk robbery

A shop worker was injured in a robbery at a kiosk in Basel on Thursday evening. The robbery took place at 6.30pm at the kiosk at Lehenmattstrasse near Redingstrasse as the saleswoman was closing up.

According to police investigations, the man then threatened the woman and demanded the money from the safe and the cash register. He then left the shop with the stolen cash and fled on foot. An immediate search remained unsuccessful. The victim had to be taken to the emergency department at the university hospital by the paramedics of the Basel-Stadt rescue service.

The police are looking for:

Unknown man, 170-180 cm tall, who was wearing black clothes and spoke broken German. Further information could not be provided.

Anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to contact the criminal police of the Basel-Stadt public prosecution on phone number 061 267 71 11 or at the nearest police station.