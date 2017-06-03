Local News Summary of June, 3rd

Gerbergässlein becomes an artistic exhibition of light and movement

Basel’s Gerbergässlein is transformed once again. The pre-course of the Basel School for Design will install “kinetic objects” in display windows of the street's shops. As part of the “Gerbergässlein bewegt” (Gerbergässlein moves) slogan, the installation aims to offer a new perspective on the old city alleyway.

Last year, the pre-course of the School of Design brought nature to the old town by laying grass turf on the street. This year’s topic is movement. The objects in the display windows are not simply eye-catching for shoppers but should also relate to what the shops sell. The exhibition will open on Friday at 5pm, starting with an apéro at Leonhardsstapfelberg.

Police call for Laufental residents to be vigilent following series of break-ins

Criminals have broken into a number of houses near forests in the Laufental area over the past few months, prompting the police to issue a warning to local residents.

Cottages, farms and weekend houses in Nenzlingen and the surrounding area have been targetted since February.

From the investigations so far, the police assume that the thieves are living and sleeping in around this area. Apart from tents, the criminals may also be sleeping out in the open woods or in cottages or garden sheds. It is also possible that they spend their nights in a car in a remote area.

The police want the owners of these properties but also walkers, horse riders, and other people who go to the forest to be more alert and keep an eye on their house. Any information is helpful and should be submitted to the operations centre of Baselland police in Liestal.

Kill the capsules: Basel coffee roasters boom challenges Nespresso and Co.

One microbrewery after another has already opened in Basel, and our city is at the moment experiencing a boom in private coffee roaster enterprises. The battle in Basel between the well-positioned quality capsule and industrial slop coffee has been going on for two years. Not only traditional coffee shops are booming: this year, two new coffee roaster facilities have opened. While this might not be a profitable endeavour, for many roasters it is a matter of principle.

You can already smell the fresh roast when you enter “La Columbiana”. The small café in Güterstrasse, located directly behind the Swiss and French Railway Station SBB, is also home to a small coffee roasting facility – the oldest active small roaster in Basel. The coffee is ordered by customers but also filled into large sacks and sold in bulk.

“La Columbiana” is no longer an isolated case. Craftsman roasters are booming in Basel like never before. The roaster company “Haenowitz & Page” was founded in Kleinbasel five years ago – the name originates from the three founders; Reto Häner, Dina Horowitz, and James Page, who manage the company as part-time jobs. And this year, two new small roaster companies – “Spring Roasters” and “In the name of” in Münchenstein – were launched, both of which are managed by former employees of the “Unternehmen Mitte”.

Even offices are switching

Yet these small companies are not competing against each other. On the contrary: “We get along very well,” Stephan Filippini, of “La Columbiana”, said. Their main campaign is instead aimed at the big companies: against the domination of the capsule machines by Nespresso and large companies such as Moka Efti or Hausbrandt which have for years controlled the market with machines, mass-produced coffee, and binding contracts.

The handmade coffee business is also booming – especially in Basel. Mr Filippini states that the change has been evident in the last two or three years: Not only gastronomic enterprises are switching back to good regional and sustainably made products – offices are also once again becoming customers. They are getting rid of their capsule machines, and instead buying piston machines and coffee beans from a regional roaster.

More passion than big business

Benjamin Hohlmann has been a major contributor to this change. The former café manager of the “Unternehmen Mitte” is described as a “guru” among the local coffee aficionados, even by Mr Filippini. Mr Hohlmann not only operates his very own roaster company but also provides trainings at his “coffee academy” in Münchenstein. Those who want to be someone in Basel’s coffee scene have certainly attended at least one course there.

The guru himself is a realist: “Generally speaking, most small coffee roasters are not profitable. Often, goals can only be achieved with passion and cross-subsidies,” Mr Hohlmann says. “Many small roasters have a part-time job or work on their coffee in such a manner. From an economic perspective, roasting makes sense only if you produce twelve tons of coffee per year – but pricing also plays a role, naturally.”

Why is a cup of coffee so expensive?

The costs vary when buying: while getting coffee from the market costs only a few Swiss francs per kilogram, acquiring it via direct trade is already far more expensive at ten francs per kilo. This affects the price difference. And a restaurant which only offers coffee by the cup is also calculating its own prices.

As a gastronome, Mr Hohlmann speaks from experience: “About 100 cups of coffee can be made from one kilogram of coffee in the end – if you multiply it with circa five francs per cup, this means 500 francs.” However, a gastronomic company has more expenses, for example for their personnel. Nevertheless: Selling one kilo of coffee cup by cup is still more profitable than roasting it. And selling cheaper coffee means more money than investing in a really good quality coffee that is prepared in a professional way.

The crisis of slop is a chance for specialists

This is exactly what small roaster companies are working towards. The capsule war between Nespresso and the market dominance of large-scale providers have led to a downward spiral. Coffee guru Mr Hohlmann has no pity in this regard: “More and more classic restaurants which do not want to invest in good coffee and training lose market shares in this area. These are the simple facts: If the office espresso from a 60 Rappen capsule is better, then the four-franc espresso from nearby has no chance. It can only be better if its potential is realised at 100 per cent.”

The so-called “slop” – i.e. the watered-down, burned or otherwise carelessly brewed coffee - has been left behind. This is the chance for local roaster companies, which caused the boom of the past two years: quality awareness for coffee. Basel is among the pioneers of a national movement which is particularly evident in cities.

So if Nespresso is already realising plans to offer capsule coffee in restaurants, the market becomes more complicated – and the fight of the smaller roaster companies gains in intensity. In the end, the customer decides if and which coffee they want to drink. And if restaurant owners want to keep their prices high, it is better if they are willing to do something about the quality of their coffee.