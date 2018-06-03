Local News Summary of June, 3rd

Youth injured in attempted robbery

A 15-year-old boy was injured in an attempted robbery on Friday evening. The boy was near the Wasgenring school house shortly after 7pm when he was on the way to a friend‘s house. According to police investigations, the boy was approached by a group of young men. The youngster was punched several times and, when he fell to the ground, was stamped on. The men then tried to steal a mobile phone from the 15-year-old Sri Lankan before suddenly releasing their victim and fleeing in an unknown direction. A police search for the men was unsuccessful

The police are looking for a group of 8 young men, between 17-21 years old, 170-180cm tall, with black skin. At the time they were wearing black t-shirts and black trousers/jeans. A more detailed description of the men was not available.

The exact course of events is not yet clear and is central to the investigations of the police and youth advocacy service. Anyone who can provide information about this incident is urged to contact the criminal police of the prosecution Basel-Stadt, the youth advocacy service on 061 267 71 11 or the nearest police station.

“Style Ride“: Basel is the most elegant bike-city these days

Yesterday afternoon a „Style Ride“ bicycle tour transformed the centre of Basel into a stylish walkway.

„Basel is more relaxed than Zurich,“ according to Jeroen Van Rojen, the founder of the „Style Ride“. The fashion expert organised the second bike tour through Basel and is enthusiastic about the city.

„It is a better bike city than Zurich. In addition, the river flows through the city.“ The „Style Ride“ is an event put on by the design fan and bike enthusiast. „It‘s about diversity, boldness, and a zest for life", according to the organiser.

Style is everything

In contrast to the Oldtimer-Rallies, there were no age obligations for bikes, nor does it have to be retro. Modern styling is as welcome as nostalgia. So say the conditions of entry, short and sweet: „It must be a bike. Ideally, one which runs on muscle power. Everything is allowed, apart from a combustion engine.“

Along the Rhine

The participants of the Style Rides cycled in regular traffic. There was no closed off area for the bike enthusiasts. Exactly at 1pm, they all met at Clarastrasse 11 near John Tweed. Half an hour later they cycled towards Kleinhüningen, and along the Rhine towards the Mittlere Brücke as far as Barfüsserplatz. After a short break, the group headed towards St. Alban and along the Rhine before crossing the river at the Birsfelden water power station (Kraftwerk). They then cycled back along the Rhine and over the Mittlere Brücke, returning to Grossbasel. The tour ended at Voltaplatz. After around three hours of a stylish journey, the bike fans could relax with a cold beer. The sprucing up of the old bikes and joining in had been worth it: a panel of judges chose the most stylish and unusual participant. There was a present from watchmaker Oris and a bottle of Hendrik‘s gin up for grabs.

Registration at short-notice

The first „Style Ride“ took place in Basel in 2016. After a year‘s break, the event was back. „Our partner, Oris, campaigned to see the event return to Basel, according to Jeroen van Rojen. „The biggest change compared to the first event was that participants must pay a registration fee this time. Thanks to this charge we could plan the event better. Short-notice cancellations will be reduced in this way, and charities can also be supported.“

Pipes and Drums of Basel celebrate their 40th birthday with a surprise event

For once in Basel city centre it was not the piccolo which could be heard, but the sound of bagpipes and drums.

The ladies and gentlemen who play in Scots Pipes, now known as Pipes and Drums of Basel, founded their band in 1978. Some of the five founding members were in those days members of the Guggimusik Schotte Clique 1947. Shortly after the Pipes and Drums of Basel group was founded, the members had their first experiences in Glasgow, with uniforms, bagpipes and drums. Since 1981, members have continued to train under the expert guidance of Scottish pipers in training camps. The many prizes they have one and a Swiss Championship shows their efforts have all been worthwhile.

To celebrate their 40th birthday, the Pipes and Drums of Basel put on a surprise for the public. At 3pm in Freie Strasse they began to play near the Dreizackbrunnen (fountain) before heading towards Rümelinsplatz via Marktplatz.