Local News Summary of June, 4th

80 kilometres in five hours: The first Basel SOLA run

More than 1,200 runners took part in the first Sola-Stafette event in Basel on Saturday. The run, which originates from Sweden, involves participants covering a total distance of 80 kilometres, which is divided between ten runners in each team

Be it on the Basel sightseeing route, above the Gempen or through the vineyards from Pratteln to Muttenz – this race was always going to be demanding in the hot summer temperatures.

The run’s main focus was on team building and overcoming boundaries. Starting in the «Grün 80» park, the 80-kilometre route led through three cantons, two cities, 15 villages and across more than five rivers before ending in Münchensteiner Park in the countryside.

The whole of Switzerland met in Basel

Since Sola-Stafette first arrived in Switzerland, in Zurich in 1973, it has also been held in Winterthur since 2016, and now in Basel. More than 120 teams tried their hand at the challenge: Participants travelled to Basel from Zurich, Berne, and the Jura for this event.

The Baselland cantonal parliament also mastered the race with its own in-house team. The Basel-Stadt parliament was not able to put together a team for this year – meaning the politics and sports challenge between the half-cantons will not take place until next year.

While the runners were en route, the «Mini SOLA» took place at the start and finish area in the park in the countryside. A total of 22 teams, made up of children and families, competed over a prior arranged distance of 2,7 kilometres.

Baselbieters won the title

The cup was won by the first team of OLV Baselland. With a finishing time of five hours and 13 minutes and a lead over the second-placed team of just under 27 minutes, they more than earned the title. Two other OLV Baselland teams also made it into the top ten.

Of the 124 teams registered, 123 successfully completed the race. They ended the day comfortably in the Sola village in the Grün 80 with spaghetti. Congratulations to all participants for the great performance!

80-year-old man found dead after workshop fire

An 80-year-old man was killed in a workshop fire in Allschwil (Baselland) on Saturday evening.

The fire broke out shortly before 11pm in a workshop in the backyard of a property, the Baselland cantonal police said on Sunday. The fire brigade quickly had the fire under control, but it had produced a considerable amount of smoke. Fire fighters found the body of a man at the scene. It appears the 80-year-old man had initially tried to extinguish the fire by himself.

Initial police investigations suggest there was no third-party involved in the fire. The Baselland police have begun a joint investigation with the public prosecutor's office to determine the cause of the fire and the man’s death.

Police are looking for witnesses after assault with one person injured

The police are looking for witnesses after a man was stabbed in a fight in Liestal on Saturday. The assault took place at Spitalgasse shortly after midnight.

According to police investigations, two groups of people at the Bahnhofsplatz got into an argument. Shortly afterwards, the two groups met again in Spitalgasse, which led to a violent confrontation. A 19-year-old Macedonian man was injured with a knife and had to be taken to hospital by paramedics.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Swiss citizen, was arrested by Baselland police. The public prosecution of Baselland has opened criminal proceedings related to the case.

The police are now looking for witnesses. Anyone with valid information is asked to contact the Baselland police control centre in Liestal on the phone number 061 553 35 35.