Local News Summary of June, 5th

Fire causes evacuation at apartment building in Gundeldingerstrasse

An apartment building in Gundeldingerstrasse was evacuated on Saturday night after a fire broke out. Nobody was injured.

Current investigations by the criminal police of the public prosecution reveal that a tenant of the building called the emergency services after noticing smoke.

The professional fire fighters of Basel-Stadt were only able to put out the smouldering fire after gaining access through the roof. The building’s tenants had to be evacuated for the duration of the operation due to the thick smoke. Gundeldingerstrasse was also closed to traffic during this time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation. The possibility that it may have been started through a technical defect has not been ruled out.

Arrest after confrontation

A man has been arrested after a fight in Elizabethenanlage in Basel on Saturday night which left a man hospitalised.

According to current investigations by the criminal police of the public prosecution, the alleged victim got into an argument with a 26-year-old man on the way to the SBB train station. The 26-year-old man then allegedly struck the other man on the head, causing him to fall to the ground. The victim had to be taken the cantonal hospital of Baselland by the emergency services of Basel-Stadt.

The alleged attacker, who was heavily inebriated, remained at the scene and was later arrested by the police.

When Kleinbasel still had a water castle

One of the most prominent former buildings of Kleinbasel was the “Klybeckschlösschen”. Built in the 15th century, the water castle stood where Klybeckstrasse 248 can be found. In 1955 however it was torn down.

The Klybeck moat was originally created out of a tributary of the Wiese River. Already in the 14th century, it was expanded for commercial use and used for mill grinding. Its water came via the Lange Erlen from the Klybeckteichwuhr.

The canal powered the mills of the Klybeck city quarter and ended in the old Rhine – which existed at Klybeck island back then.

“By Kluben im Grien”

The Klybeck was originally mentioned in a document of the St Alban cloister as “by Kluben im Grien”. The document dates from 1283. In 1361, the “Klüben Mülln” and “Klybentych” were noted for the first time.

Knight Hans von Reich

The estate, where Klybeckstrasse 248 is today located, had been acquired in the 15th century by a knight named Hans von Reich. The “Weiherhaus” was first documented in 1438 under the name “Wygerhaus zu Kluben”.

In those days, it may have been a big estate surrounded by horse stables, barns, and farm buildings. On 5thDecember 1445, during the St. Jakob wars, the area was attacked by a group of mercenaries serving Austria. The barns, stables, and sawmill were burned down. It is documented that the women fled into the Weiherhaus. The moat probably protected them from further attacks by mercenaries.

Closed gate, blocked street

The estate changed owners several times over the years. In 1492, the Weiherhaus was described as a “castle” for the first time, or as “Schloss Kluben”. The location increased the castle’s value. It was standing directly at Landstrasse, which led to Kleinhüningen. This path went directly through the castle area. If the castle owner closed the gate, the street was blocked as well.

Suckling pig despite religious fasting

From 1513 onwards, the castle was owned by an eccentric man named “Steinschneider”. His real name was Sigmund von Aug. He was an infamous joker and liked to make fun of Catholic beliefs. For example, he organised a suckling pig feast on Palm Sunday in 1522 – a conscious provocation and violation of fasting. He even invited clergymen.

Sentenced and quartered

The church’s revenge was horrible. When Sigmund travelled through the Alsace one year later, he was arrested in Ensisheim. He was accused of blasphemy against the Holy Mother of God, sentenced, and publicly quartered a short time later. His body was burned, with his ashes scattered into the winds.

Seat of the bailiffs

The estate and castle changed owners several times over the following years. The abbey St. Blasien, the Säckingen diocese, Basel councilmen, knights and burghers, as well as physicians all owned the noble castle at one time. From 1738 onwards, it became the seat of the bailiffs of Kleinhüningen (delegated by the city of Basel).

Rural Kleinhüningen changed drastically under the influence of the chemical industry in the 19th century. Ciba built factories nearby, and living quarters for workers appeared nearby.

Goodbye Klybeckschlösschen

In 1955, the water castle was torn down, one year before Max Wullschleger was elected as government member and became construction director. He remained in this position for 20 years and was responsible for the removal of a lot of old Basel. Back then, this was called progress – nowadays, we would call them sins of construction.