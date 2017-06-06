Local News Summary of June, 6th

When the vet in the zoo needs a "normal" doctor

‪It is sometimes necessary to call a doctor when an animal needs an operation, instead of a vet.

‪A few months ago, male Orang-utan "Budi” at Basel Zoo had to have surgery on his hand because of an injury.

‪However, it was not the first time that 13-year-old Budi has had to undergo an operation. In 2012, a tendon in his finger broke, said Fabia Wyss, one of the vets at the zoo. “In emergency situations especially we do most of the surgery on our own,” she stated.

‪However: the more specialised a surgery is, the more variety in terms of experience is needed. In these cases specialised vets are recruited or, in cases such as Budi, human hand surgeons are brought in. After all, the patient in this case is an anthropoid ape. The surgery is conducted in the zoo, with the anaesthesia carried out by the vets.

‪Besides the zoo's own vets, two or three human doctors also work for Zoo Basel - a surgeon, a gastroenterologist, and a specialist for imaging techniques - as well as four other vets who can be consulted when needed. Among the specialists are a surgeon, a vet for larger animals, an ultra sound specialist and even an animal dentist.

‪Anthropoid apes can only be operated on by human doctors because of the close relationship between the two species. However a gastroenterologist was also recruited to treat a sea lion, zoo vet, Mrs Wyss, said. The sea lion needed an endoscopy since he could no longer eat due to an infection of the oesophagus. Mrs Wyss's most recent emergency operation on one of the zoo's animals took place in early April when a dwarf goat needed a Caesarian. Unfortunately the kid (baby goat) had died, but the mother’s life could be saved. The vet could also help a peacock that had an injury on the tip of his toe. After the amputation of a part of the toe, the animal was able to walk normally again.

Surgeries by human doctors also in small animal practices

‪Surgeries are not just carried out in the zoo. In 1997, an ophthalmologist and founder of the Vista-clinics, Edi Haefliger, was asked to help for an extraordinary case in the veterinary clinic Klaus in Liestal. The patient was a young Siberian tiger called “Charly”, who was brought in by a self-employed animal trainer from Arisdorf. The animal had been moving around abnormally in his cage and appeared to be dizzy. The owner had correctly diagnosed that there was something wrong with his eye. The owner had to gently press the head of the tiger to the side of the cage so Dr Hafliger could examine the eyeball. Then, he was able to diagnose a cataract, a turbidity of the lens.

‪The surgery lasted for almost an hour and was carried out in a small animal practice. Dr Klaus carried out the anaesthetic and Dr Haefliger performed the surgery. He removed the lens with the help of phacoemulsification, which was new at the time. In this method, the centre of the lens is shredded and sucked away by an ultra-sound induced drain tube. An artificial lens could not be implanted because a tiger's lens is about ten times bigger than a human one. “I wasn’t just afraid for the beast during the surgery, every time his ears started moving I wanted to run away. He weighed 200 kg,” Dr Haefliger said, describing the situation to barfi.ch.

‪Interestingly, a tiger’s cornea is thinner than those of humans and as a result, more vulnerable. Amazing when imagining how these animals fight each other for a female. In contrary to a human lens, a tiger’s is soft and very big. After the surgery, “Charly’s” eyesight improved dramatically. As a youngster he challenged the 380kg head of a pack of six tigers, which he didn’t like at all. Only three weeks after the successful surgery, however, the worst happened: The oldest tiger killed “Charly” in a duel.

‪Collaboration between Novartis and IBM Watson Health

‪Novartis plans to collaborate with IBM Watson Health to carry out research in cases of progressive breast cancer, Novartis wrote in a press release issued on Monday.

‪In the course of the collaboration, data from patients and cognitive computing will be utilised in order to come to better solutions concerning certain breast cancer cases.

‪While Novartis has long-term experience of working in the field, IBM Watson Health brings in data-analysis and artificial intelligence into the collaboration, the statement said.

‪IBM wants to analyse every kind of data using its "Watson" system and wants to create an interaction between humans and machines through a "natural" language.

‪"Watson" was in the public eye six years ago when it performed on the quiz show “Jeopardy”. The system beat two human ch