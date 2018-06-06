Local News Summary of June, 6th

Sailing on the Rhine? Sure!

Whether surfing on the Rhine in Basel will soon be possible still remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that sailing has been going on for many years.

The sun shines again in Basel and people are drawn to the Rhine. Ahh, the Rhine. The undisputed centre of our city in summer. Swimming in the Rhine is now well known across the whole of Europe and water sports also have a long history in Switzerland. But trendy sports such as wake surfing and stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) have also arrived in Basel. And what is more, sports event manager Christian Müller wants to turn Basel into a surf hotspot this summer by installing a wave on the Rhine.

However, a sport that is seen more often on lakes and the sea than on a river can also be practiced in the Basel area: Sailing. There are even two sailing clubs in the region: The «Basler Segelclub» and the «Pratteler Segelclub». Both clubs practice their sport at the Rhine reservoir above the Augst-Wyhlen power station near Kaiseraugst. The Rhine is about 190 to 200 m wide at this point and the route to Rheinfelden is five kilometres long. The current depends on the water level, but is usually so low that it can be sailed not only in westerly winds (against the current), but also in easterly winds (with the current). Sailing on the Rhine within the city limits is not permitted; Rhine navigation takes precedence. Only very rarely, people are allowed to sail on the Rhine in Basel during water sports events.

The «heRheinspaziert» event offers this opportunity next Sunday, 10th June. On this day, the water sports clubs of the city invite visitors to free trial courses. The two sailing clubs of the region are among them.

The sailing club SC Pratteln currently has 123 members, of which about 50 are active. A group of about 30 people meets regularly at the Kaiseraugst swimming pool during the sailing season. The SCP owns several dinghies (vaurien and pirates) for training purposes that can be used by the active members of the club. People without their own boat can experience sailing and at a reasonable price with this possibility. Two dinghies, a pirate and vaurien, are also available at the «Basler Segelclub».

The «Basler Segelclub» has existed for over 70 years. With a bit of luck, it was possible to rent a shore property in Kaiseraugst, after its owners changed hands several times. It was at this shore property that the club members built a suitable harbour and a clubhouse, through sheer hard work. The club currently has just over one hundred active members. Ahoy!

Extraordinary overnight stay at Basel's «Fischergalgen»

For the next three months, Switzerland Tourism is offering hotel rooms in eleven cities that promise spectacular and unforgettable overnight stays. For example, you can spend the night in a traditional «Fischergalgen» (fishing gallows) cottage in Basel between June and August.

The fisherman's cottage can be booked for 160 Swiss francs per night and it is already a popular spot – around a third of the possible dates have already been filled. If anyone would like to use this unique chance, they can book the cottage via the Youth Hostel Basel.

The double room is 14 square metres and has a view of the Rhine. There is no toilet in the fisherman's cottage itself, but the public self-cleaning toilet about 35 metres from the fisherman's gallows, by the city wall, can be used. In this unusual location, visitors will have to do without electricity and running water. The showers and toilets in the Basel Youth Hostel can be used at any time. Guests will also find a breakfast buffet there every morning, which is included in the booking fee.

Basel’s Museum Tinguely invites visitors to a sensual visit in the «Life Laboratory»

Gerda Steiner and Jörg Lenzlinger create art from the combination of natural and artificial elements: Growth, transformation, and reaction result in works that can be experienced in all senses. The Museum Tinguely in Basel is currently presenting the Swiss duo.

The exhibition title «Too early to panic» alludes to the energy of nature that Steiner and Lenzlinger use in a playful manner. The centre of the Basel exhibition, which opens today, is a «three-part labyrinth of wonder chambers», a walk-in jungle of things that range from becoming and growing to chaos and decay.

The expansive installation invites visitors to get inspired and become active themselves. One is confronted with hairy plastic, for example, with growing crystals of artificial fertilizer, invasive plants or pictures drawn by ants. According to the museum, the exhibition covers 25 years of creative work.

By choosing one of the doors, visitors are simultaneously deciding on an introductory topic: past, present or future. Early works are arranged in a rather classical order – a self-awareness with a focus on beauty as well as inspiring incomplete works and uncertainties.

Gerda Steiner was born in 1967 in Ettiswil in Lucerne, Jörg Lenzlinger in 1964 in Uster in the canton of Zurich. They work together in the Baselbieter Jura in Langenbruck. They previously garnered attention with an installation at «Expo.02», a «Heimatmaschine» (home machine) with rampant plants and crystals, or at the Seville (2004) and Moscow (2009) biennials.