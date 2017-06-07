Local News Summary of June, 7th

More electro car charging stations for private parking spaces

The government of Basel wants to introduce an obligatory number of charging stations for electric cars at larger private car parks. It also wants to allow a more efficient usage of private parking spaces.

In the future, a specific amount of private parking spaces should have to provide charging stations for electric vehicles, the government announced on Tuesday. A corresponding consultation process for changes in planning and construction law as well as to parking regulations was launched.

The availability of charging stations is an important argument when acquiring an electric car, the canton statement said. In detail, at least ten per cent of parking spaces should have a charging station in car parks with more than twenty parking spaces. The same rule should apply when any existing car park is extended to contain more than twenty parking places.

However, there are no plans for an enforced creation of new parking spaces in Basel. Likewise, the government wants to hold on to the existing limit of a maximum of private parking spaces at residential and business buildings. The calculation of allowed parking spaces is to remain generally unchanged.

Additional parking spaces for car sharing

Proof of a car park's long-term sustainability is necessary via a traffic report if required and definitely required when it contains more than 100 spaces. In particular, such a report has to provide information about noise and air pollution, about security, and how the lot affects traffic.

The government wants to reduce the maximum number of parking spaces for high-rise buildings in general. If an owner can prove that the environmental disadvantages are not that significant, however, there should be a selective possibility for more parking spaces.

The building and gastronomy inspectorate is to allow additional parking spaces for car sharing in privately owned buildings. Still, the government does not plan to grant more parking spaces for vehicles powered by alternative methods. Such vehicles are only useful if they replace existing cars.

Double and multiple usages of private parking spaces should also be granted if they do not result in more driving. With this change, the government plans to achieve more efficient parking by decreasing the search for a space to park one’s car.

Car access to Swiss departures of EuroAirport blocked for all vehicles

From Monday until the beginning of July, access to the Swiss departures on the third floor of the EuroAirport will be blocked to all vehicles.

This is because of on-going construction works for the improvement of infrastructural quality, which may take up to six weeks, depending on the weather.

Drivers are asked to use available parking space in the arrivals section (on the second floor) in the meantime.

During the construction works, the bus line 50 will commute directly to the arrivals section to bring and pick up passengers there as usual. Passengers who normally continue to the management section have the possibility to exit at the provisional stop “Verwaltung” after the station “Cargo” at the first roundabout before reaching the airport.

The management of EuroAirport recommends that travellers who are coming by car plan for more time to be on the safe side.

Founders of basic income initiative plan large-scale experiment

Despite the clear denial of the initiative for an unconditional basic income in Switzerland one year ago, its founders do not want to give up their dream. They plan to simulate the basic income in a large-scale experiment using several hundred people.

Five members of the former Basel campaign team have founded the “Your basic income” group, the founders announced on Tuesday. The experiment is to be financed via crowd funding.

The movement already collected 60,000 Swiss francs through crowd funding during the voting campaign and then organised a raffle for two one-year basic incomes afterwards. The two winners received the 2,500 francs per month in addition to their general income, however.

Now, the movement wants to go one step further and simulate the principle of an unconditional basic income. The goal is a kind of solidarity insurance, co-initiator Silvan Groher stated on request. The unconditional basic income is to be paid if other methods of having an income fail. Compared to Switzerland, there already are such pilot projects in other countries, it was stated.