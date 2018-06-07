Local News Summary of June, 7th

Football is the most dangerous sport, study claims

When it comes to the most dangerous sport on earth the most likely candidates are base-jumping, parachuting, or free climbing.

However, according to a study by the Baloise insurance company, every fourth sport accident occurs when playing football, based on a study of 3,000 cases.

Millions of supporters will attend the FIFA World Cup in stadiums, at public viewings, and others will watch from their sofas at home. Many people are unaware that football is not just the most popular but also the most dangerous sport in the world, referring to the total number of injuries. According to official accident figures, football causes 45,000 injuries every year in Switzerland. The study by Baloise, which was carried out between 2015 and 2017, confirms these remarkable findings.

Man, 31, on sick leave for 32 days

In 88 per cent of the cases, the injured person is male and 31 years old on average. It is most likely that the injury will occur on the ankle or knee (25%). Injuries do not just put a strain on the patients but also causes significant financial loss. An injured person is on average on sick leave for 32 days.

According to the official accident statistics, this causes costs of 170 million francs per year. Professional and amateur players have different kinds of injuries. Professionals suffer less from severe injuries in games than amateurs. On the one hand they avoid direct contact with the other players through more precise ball control, on the other hand defenders have better timing when it comes to getting the ball back. It is therefore not astonishing that amateur football players break their bones twice as often as professionals who instead suffer more from strains and hairline fractures.

Professionals however have less tooth injuries, also because they know how to protect themselves with their arms and hands without violating the rules. Amateur players' teeth suffer twice as many injuries. It must be considered that the average age of amateur players is 31 years and involves children and seniors, while the short but intense professional career has mostly already ended at this age.

«During my professional career I always attempted to be a hard but fair player. I always had an eye on my challenger so I could 'read' their behaviour at any time. Nevertheless, fairplay must come first! Those who keep to the rules reduce the risk of injuries», according to Georges Bregy, Swiss football legend and client advisor at Baloise.

Those who are shaken by football fever and who want to join the next football match must watch out: «Statistically most of all accidents occur on Saturdays in June. Mondays in December are more harmless», Mathias Zingg, member of the board of managers and manager of the department for insured loss at Baloise, said with some irony.

Call for witnesses after 14-year-old cyclist injured

A young cyclist was injured when she came off her bike in Haldenweg in Allschwil on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened as she was heading along Brennerstrasse towards Binningen. For reasons which are not completely clear, the cyclist failed to stop at the junction at Haldenweg.

She went straight across the street and collided with a barrier. The girl was thrown over the barrier and ended up in the bushes on a slope behind it. A crew of fire fighters retrieved the girl. She was subsequently taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

The police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the accident. Anyone with information should contact the Baselland police in Liestal on 061 553 35 35.

Cause of fire at Europa-Park identified

A major fire which destroyed several attractions at the Europa-Park last month was caused by a «technical defect», according to police.

In a statement, the Offenburg police said on Wednesday that the fire started at the «Fjord Rafting» attraction. Seven fire fighters were injured while tackling the blaze, which broke out shortly after 5pm on 26th May. Several other rides were destroyed in the fire, which could be seen from several miles away.

According to Europa-Park management, there were around 25,000 people in the park at the time. An emergency rescue operation involved evacuating all visitors from the area. Around 500 rescue crews were involved.

The statement from the Offenburg police said there is «no evidence» of third-party involvement and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

According to the owners, around 5,6 million visitors flock to the Europa-Park every season.