One-way ticket from Basel to Naples: the mountain of rubbish at Meret Oppenheim-Platz

A large construction site, a bike cemetery, and the whole thing rounded off with a mountain of rubbish. Since the start of the renovation of the west wing of the SBB railway station, a large pile of rubbish bags has gathered on the Gundeli side.

On Facebook, a member of the Gundeli-Gruppe expressed her reaction to the mountain of rubbish with the words: "South of Italy? Well actually, it's Gundeli." A shopkeeper in Güterstrasse said the stench had become terrible. Luckily, by yesterday (Wednesday) morning the mountain had been cleared away. At the Basel train station it seems it will get worse before it gets better in five years' time. In the Gundeli quarter, the Passerelle also leads to anger. It appears too narrow to cope with the increase of commuters during rush hour, according to the Gundelinger newspaper. And now there is a mountain of rubbish bags in the south of Basel, which stinks to the sky in some weathers, and greets visitors.

At the request of barfi.ch, the media spokesperson for the SBB, Masha Foursova, said: "The train station shopkeepers which remain - despite the renovation - have large containers which are emptied twice a week, Of course the fluctuations in the amount of waste could also be due to the warm weather, which could explain the over-filled container."

Nevertheless, the SBB staff are keeping a watchful eye on the situation.

"We monitor the situation regularly, and consider, where valid, introducing certain measurements. During Pentecost it was probably under constant surveillance."

Thomas Weber, chief editor of the Gundelinger newspaper, who lives in the area, clearly thinks that the bags in part were also due to the public disposing rubbish at the back entrance of the train station. Due to Pentecost Monday, mountains of rubbish across the entire quarter were collected, since the people disposed of their rubbish as usual. "Particularly extreme was Tellplatz near the recycled glass area. Everything had been disposed of there, from normal household waste to barbecue rubbish," said Mr Weber.

Rubbish everywhere

While Basel-Stadt debates the heart of the matter – the connection of the SBB train station with the Badischer Bahnhof – Gundeli is not provided with any short-term remedies. It is true that the bicycle cemetery should go underground and a fountain with an exercises zone will emerge, as soon as the Meret Oppenheim high-rise building is finished in 2019. Meanwhile, the SBB build a 4,500 square metre underground logistics centre. These are the biggest plans. So big that the rubbish at the same time can be forgotten.

"It is crazy that in the short term at the Passerelle no solution has been found," said Mr Weber, who knows the district inside and out. The Bahnhofspasserelle economy consists of over 20 shops and restaurants. There is also the Mediamarkt and Ochsner Sport. It is clear that one or two Bebbi-Säcke rubbish bags will gather together. It is true that Gundeli lies in the south. And South Italy is also of course cool. But the district of Gundeli absolutely does not need mountains of rubbish.

Vegan initiative rejected by Basler parliament

The government initiative for "sustainable and fair nourishment" which aimed to promote vegetarian and vegan nourishment will be voted on without a counter-proposal. The Grand Council rejected the initiative on Wednesday.

The initiative, signed by 3085 citizens, demands that the canton construes guiding principles for a life without meat and also targets public catering services where they demand one vegan meal in the daily menu of restaurants.

The government clearly opposed the initiative. The canton does a lot already for promoting healthy food and about the consequences of the food industry. A counter-proposal was therefore unnecessary.

The commission of the Grand Council supported the government: the Green Party, which sympathised with the initiative, asked for a counter-proposal but this aim was rejected by 80:12 votes. The rejection was undisputed; the Grand Council rejected the initiative by 85:5 votes and with four abstentions.

One member of the Liberal Party fraction, who is also a paediatrician, warned that there was not a single well-grounded scientific study about vegan nourishment. The initiative, which was mingling diverse topics, was based on a dangerous ideology, he said, adding that veganism was a sort of luxury-consumption in a saturated society.

The initiatives were also launched in the cities of Zurich and Lucerne. In Zurich, the city parliament had decided for a counter-proposal. The initiative was launched by the think-tank Sentience Politics. The organisation represents the interests of sentient creatures.

Weekend weather: every day it is getting warmer and on Sunday it is back to 30 degrees!

The cool period is almost over! The sun will come back on Thursday and then it will soon be over 25 degrees. On Friday the clouds will temporarily close in and rain is also possible, before it becomes sunny, warm and sultry over the weekend. The next thunderstorms are expected on Monday.