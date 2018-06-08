Local News Summary of June, 8th

Sales booth instead of buvette at Schaffhauserrheinweg

Instead of a buvette, a sales stand at Schaffhauserrheinweg will serve passers-by as of 2019. Basel’s Civil Engineering Office has decided to cancel the proposal for a buvette launched in 2016 due to a change in circumstances.

Due to the planned restoration of the embankment near the Schaffhauserrheinweg and the apparent lengthy appeal procedures, there is currently little point in appointing an operator.

As a next step, the designated operators should have drawn up an operating concept. After that, the Buvette would have been open to the public, which then would have opened up the possibility of objections. In view of the numerous objections to existing buvette proposals, it can be assumed that legal action would again have been taken. Even if the complaints were to be rejected, the buvette could only start operation with a delay. Due to the imminent restructuring, the conditions will by then have changed significantly. Therefore, the Civil Engineering Office has now duly terminated the proposal procedure.

Until a new buvette proposal makes sense, passers-by on the Schaffhauserrheinweg should be able to eat at a sales stall as of 2019. A sales stall is significantly smaller than a buvette and more mobile, which is why it enjoys greater acceptance among residents.

Kleinbasel becomes colourful: street art in Erlenmatt quarter

As everybody knows, June is Basel's art month. And this year, it not only brings well-known galleries and their exclusive pieces to the exhibition halls, but also provides the Erlenmatt quarter with a colourful mural. In collaboration with the Basel-Stadt Civil Engineering Office, the artist Patrizia Stalder has created a work at the railway crossing to the Lange Erlen that hopes to inspire young and old alike with its liveliness.

Street art is an excellent example of how public perception can change. While it was formerly often associated with graffiti, it has become a serious art discipline. But how did Patrizia Stalder, who was born in Basel, come up with the idea of creating her latest project in this rather inhospitable corner of all places?

«As a direct resident, I often walked past this wall when I went for a walk with my daughter», says Patrizia Stalder. «And since my art often has motifs of flora and fauna, it was obvious to choose a place in close proximity to nature.» This prompted the artist to create her work. She submitted a sketch to the Basel City Civil Engineering Office and thereby found allies for her project.

Thanks to the support of the Sulger Foundation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pro Innerstadt Basel and some private supporters, the mural was completed within a year. Patrizia Stalder is of course pleased by the fact that she can now present it to the public at a time when the entire art world is in Basel.

Almost tri-national: Tramline 8 will be extended again

Tramline 8 is to be expanded in 2025: The final station will be moved to Gartenhof in Allschwil (Baselland). In doing so, the tram 8 line would also link the canton of Baselland to its line.

It’s not three countries, but an additional canton instead: the tramline 8 will commute to Baselland soil in the future. The line currently still runs along Neuweilerstrasse in the canton of Basel-Stadt. The Baselland government now wants to extend the line by 1,2 kilometres to Allschwil in Baselland.

The construction of this expansion is scheduled to begin in 2025 and, according to the government, can be implemented «cost-efficient». The 8 tram would thus complete the turn of its route in the Gartenhof area in Allschwil, not far from the French border.

However, this is not yet enough for a tri-national tram: Tramline 8 connects two of the three nations from the border triangle with its terminus in Weil am Rhein (Germany).