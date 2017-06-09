Local News Summary of June, 9th

Debate about professional secrecy regarding Baselland’s child protection agency

Doctors and psychologists as well as supporting medical personnel should keep their professional secrecy with the Child and Adult Protection Agency (KESB) in Baselland, for now. The cantonal Parliament Commission does not want a corresponding change in the law.

The decision to remove the cancellation of binding KESB professional secrecy from within a submission of the cantonal parliament was made with the final ballot by the commission president. This was stated in a report by the commission for justice and security (JSK) released on Thursday.

First and foremost, the commission took a stand against having to discuss the topic as part of an existing submission about violence management. It instead wishes for a separate submittal. According to the report, the problem could be discussed more in-depth that way.

The planned change in the law had also led to discussions in the commission for economy and health (VGK), the report states. The canton therefore suggested limiting the loosening of professional secrecy with the KESB more thoroughly. While the VGK agreed to this decision by a margin, the JSK declined it.

Recognising the first signs of violence

However, it remained undisputed in the JSK that the cancellation of professional secrecy of doctors and psychologists when dealing with violence management authorities must be valid, according to the report. The JSK therefore recommends that the cantonal parliament should accept the law change regarding violence management.

The sensitivity of personal data and possibly required interferences in the basic rights of threatening people make the legal anchoring necessary, the submission states. In addition, the data exchange between the authorities involved should become easier.

It is the goal of the revision to recognise the first signs of violence in order to stop it from actually happening. The violence management begins investigating and other relevant authorities such as the police, the public prosecution, or the KESB are connected.

The government mainly plans to make changes to the police law. Smaller changes are necessary also in health law. The principles of data protection remain untouched.

Drunk person causes emergency stop of Intercity train near Basel

A very drunk 42-year-old man caused an Intercity train travelling from Berlin to make an unscheduled stop in Weil am Rhein (Germany). With an alcohol blood level of 4.4 per mil, the threw such a tantrum that the train conductors handed him over to the police, they informed on Thursday.

Probably due to his drunkenness, the man from the Saarland had been so aggressive that he was excluded from travelling further. He was barely able to orient himself and had wet his trousers. After a doctor had assessed that the man was safe to be kept in custody, he was put into a cell to sober up.

The man still had an alcohol level of 2.6 at six o’clock on Thursday morning, but could be released from custody. According to a police spokesperson, the man continued to cause trouble, however: At seven o’clock, he threatened to throw himself in front of a train, so the police had to talk to him again.

Arrest in Basel after invented threat

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Basel after allegedly threatening to commit an attack with explosives and gas. There were also house searches in his surrounding area of both Basels as well as in the canton of Solothurn. However, the man’s threats were revealed to be untrue.

The public prosecution had arrested the Swiss man with foreign roots after investigations on Tuesday, it was stated on Thursday. Third parties had provided “serious hints” regarding the man’s threats. According to a spokesperson of the public prosecution, there had been no location indicated for the supposed attack.

In the meantime, however, it was revealed that the man had lied about a potential attack. As the public prosecution’s spokesperson stated, the man was released on Thursday due to a lack of further reasons for arrest.

However, the criminal proceedings are still on-going. Basel’s authorities have asked the Dederal Xourt to take over the case since the potential crime is on a Federal level.